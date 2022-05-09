COVID-19
Global COVID-19 cases over 517 mln, death toll passes 6.25 mln
The world had counted a total of 517,102,062 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,250,668 deaths as of 13:20 Sunday (BJT), according to data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
In particular, the United States, which reported most cases, had logged over 81.85 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 with deaths related to the disease exceeding 997,500 as of Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Specifically, the country’s case count totaled 81,850,636 as the death toll hit 997,503 as of 19:20 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Saturday.
More than 576.52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country by Saturday, showed the CSSE data.
A new, highly transmissible subvariant of Omicron, BA.2.12.1, is spreading rapidly across the United States, as COVID-19 cases in the country are ticking up again.
The New York State Department of Health first announced cases infected with the subvariant in mid-April. As of April 23, 41.6 percent of the confirmed cases in the state are caused by it, according to the latest data of the department.
The new strain made up 36.5 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the country in the week ending April 30, according to the data released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The data increased from 26.6 percent a week before, and 16.7 percent two weeks earlier, CDC data showed.
BA.2.12.1 appears to be about 25 percent more transmissible over the BA.2 subvariant, said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.
Italy recorded 40,522 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 113 new deaths, according to the latest statistics released by the Italian Ministry of Health on Saturday.
The total number of confirmed cases and deaths are now respectively 16,767,773 and 164,417.
In the meantime, South Africa counted 8,524 new confirmed cases, according to data from the National Institute For Communicable Diseases released on the same day.
The cases accounted for 31.08 percent of all those tested, the highest single-day positivity rate in testing this year, which is close to the record high of 34.9 percent registered on December 14, 2021.
What is worrying is that the current positivity rate in testing has stayed at high levels.
Experts were worried South Africa has entered its fifth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Two new subvariants of the Omicron strain, BA.4 and BA.5, are likely to become the dominant mutant strains in the new wave due to their stronger transmissibility.
Japan on Saturday reported 39,327 new confirmed cases and 27 more deaths, according to statistics of the NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation).
COVID-19
COVID took 15 million lives globally, not the 5 million reported – WHO
The official death toll from the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic is about 5.4 million.
But according to a new World Health Organization report, the actual number is around three times higher than that.
The U.N. body said on Thursday there were 14.9 million excess deaths associated with COVID-19 by the end of 2021.
Excess deaths are the number of deaths that occurred beyond the number expected in non-pandemic years.
One reason for the jump: deaths that were missed in countries without adequate reporting. Even pre-pandemic, around six in 10 deaths around the world were not registered, WHO said.
William Msemburi is with the WHO’s Department of Data and Analytics.
“We do need better data, so one of the reason why we focus on excess mortality is because we know the testing data is inconsistent across countries and we know that the many people who died before they were tested…[flash] so we do need deaths certificate data to ascertain the cause of death attribution and more details.”
The report said almost half of the deaths not counted until now were in India, suggesting 4.7 million people died there as a result of the pandemic so far, well beyond India’s count of less than 500,000.
The WHO panel of international experts who have been working on the data for months. They used national and local information, as well as statistical models, to estimate totals – a methodology that India has criticized.
The new number also includes deaths indirectly related to COVID-19, such as those who could not access healthcare for other conditions when systems were overwhelmed during huge waves of infection.
It also accounts for deaths averted during the pandemic, for example because of the lower risk of traffic accidents during lockdowns.
In a statement Thursday the WHO called the data “sobering” and said that it highlights “the need for all countries to invest in more resilient health systems that can sustain essential health services during crises.”
COVID-19
Blinken tests positive for COVID, U.S. State Department says
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday (May 4).
President Joe Biden is not considered a close contact of Blinken, according to White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.
A speech Blinken was due to deliver on Thursday (May 5) outlining U.S. policy towards China will be rescheduled. Earlier in the day Blinken met with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.
COVID-19
Beijing curbs public transport as COVID spreads in China
The Chinese capital Beijing shut dozens of metro stations and bus routes on Wednesday in its campaign to stop the spread of COVID-19 and avoid the fate of Shanghai where millions of residents have been under strict lockdown for more than a month.
New evidence has emerged that China’s uncompromising battle against the coronavirus, believed to have emerged in a market in the city of Wuhan in late 2019, is undermining its growth and hurting the international companies invested there.
Late on Tuesday, another city announced work-from-home and other COVID curbs for the coming week. The central city of Zhengzhou, home to 12.6 million people and a factory of Apple’s iPhone manufacturer Foxconn (2354.TW), joins dozens of big cities in full or partial lockdown.
The capital shut more than 40 subway stations, about a tenth of the network, and 158 bus routes, service providers said. Most of the suspended stations and routes are in the Chaoyang district, the epicentre of Beijing’s outbreak.
With dozens of new cases a day, Beijing is trying to avoid a full lockdown, as Shanghai also did initially, instead hoping that mass testing will find and isolate the virus before it can spread.
The city of 22 million people has closed schools as well as some businesses and residential buildings in high-risk areas, and many people are stocking up in case a full lockdown does come.
Twelve out of 16 Beijing districts were conducting the second of three rounds of tests this week, having done three mass screenings last week.
In Shanghai, there’s no end in sight for the lockdown.
After more than a month, most people in mainland China’s biggest city and its financial centre are still not allowed to leave their housing compounds.
Some of Shanghai’s 25 million people have benefited from a tentative easing of precautions since Sunday, with usually just one member of a household allowed out for a quick stroll, some fresh air and a bit of shopping at supermarkets.
According to the latest data, Shanghai found 63 new cases outside areas under the strictest curbs, suggesting the city has a way to go to reach the goal of no cases for several days before curbs can ease significantly.
Authorities say the zero-COVID policy aims to save as many lives as possible, pointing to the millions of COVID deaths outside China, where many countries are throwing off precautions to “live with COVID” even as infections spread.
But the policy is hurting domestic consumption and factory output, disrupting key global supply chains and shrinking revenues for some of the biggest international brands, such as Apple (AAPL.O), Gucci-parent Kering (PRTP.PA) and Taco Bell-owner Yum China (9987.HK).
Capital Economics estimates COVID has spread to areas generating 40% of China’s output and 80% of its exports – all facing various degrees of restrictions.
“Recent mobility trends suggest that China’s growth momentum deteriorated significantly in April, with traffic congestion, subway passenger volume and other high-frequency indicators at their weakest since the initial outbreak,” Fitch Ratings said in a note.
Its analysts cut their 2022 growth forecast to 4.3%, from 4.8%, well below China’s official 5.5% target.
Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) suspended its guidance for the rest of its fiscal year on Tuesday mainly due to China’s COVID curbs. Sales in China, where the chain has rapidly expanded in recent years, declined 23%, overshadowing 12% growth in North America.
Foxconn said on Wednesday it was continuing production in Zhengzhou.
Numerous factories were shut after Shanghai went into lockdown from March. While some have started reopening, getting workers back, while dealing with snarled supply chains, has proven difficult.
Shanghai authorities helped Tesla (TSLA.O) transport over 6,000 workers and carry out disinfection work to reopen its factory last month, according to a letter that Tesla sent to officials and seen by Reuters.
International trade is also facing disruption.
A study by Royal Bank of Canada analysts found that a fifth of the global container ship fleet was stuck in congestion at various major ports. read more
At Shanghai’s port, 344 ships were awaiting berth, a 34% increase over the past month. Shipping something from a warehouse in China to one in the United States takes 74 days longer than usual, they said.
Putin says ‘West was preparing to invade our land’ in highly-anticipated Victory Day speech
Honey production increases in Nangarhar province
Global COVID-19 cases over 517 mln, death toll passes 6.25 mln
Afghan FM meets EU envoy to discuss latest developments
U.S. first lady Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine
11 IEA forces killed in Herat traffic accident
ICC officially recognizes Mirwais Ashraf as ACB Representative to the Board
Da Afghanistan Bank lifts restrictions on withdrawal of salaries from banks
IEA scraps customs duties on incoming humanitarian aid
Afghanistan’s Railways Authority reviewing operating contracts
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
22 dead, 18 injured in flash floods across Afghanistan
-
Sport5 days ago
ICC Men’s T20I team rankings – India on top, Afghanistan ranked 10th
-
Latest News4 days ago
97% of Afghan population now facing food shortages: UN
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA ready to negotiate with US on ‘external issues’
-
Business3 days ago
Liquidity crisis at core of Afghanistan’s economic challenges: SIGAR
-
Latest News4 days ago
US gives 16 Mi-17 helicopters procured for Afghanistan to Ukraine: SIGAR
-
Latest News4 days ago
Number of child asylum seekers in EU soared in 2021, with many from Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Biden welcomes Olympic and Paralympic athletes to White House