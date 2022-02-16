COVID-19
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 412 million with death toll topping 5.82 million
The cumulative number of global COVID-19 cases had exceeded 412 million with the death toll surpassing 5.82 million as of Tuesday, according to the latest data released by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Specifically, there had been 412,351,279 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,821,004 deaths, as of 17:50 Central European Time (CET) on Tuesday.
The case count of the United States rose to 78,027,205 with death toll reaching 925,287 as of 20:20 Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Tuesday, according to the latest data released by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
The average number of new deaths per day in the country remained at a high level. The cumulative number of COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. is likely to exceed 1 million in April, the analysis of American media forecast.
Despite the lingering severity in epidemic situation, half of the U.S. states have repealed the mask mandates for schools and indoor public settings.
Regrettably, the latest data showed that since the CDC recommended that the elderly and other high-risk adults be vaccinated with COVID-19 booster shot, the vaccination rate of booster has dropped to the lowest level.
So far, only 28 percent of the population in the country has completed the booster vaccination, leading to worries and concerns of many public health experts.
The European Region recorded over 165 million COVID-19 cases and 1.8 million deaths in total, said WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge in a statement on Tuesday.
Around 25,000 people lost their lives to the coronavirus in the past week, Kluge said, adding the local health systems have been overstretched under increasing strain, with rising infections among health-care workers.
As risk remains high in eastern Europe and central Asia with arrival of COVID-19 Omicron variant, Kluge called on governments, health authorities and relevant partners to closely examine the local reasons influencing lower vaccine demand and acceptance, and devise tailored interventions to increase vaccination rates urgently.
As of the 0:00 Tuesday, Germany’s case count of COVID-19 had reached 12,580,343, which is 159,217 higher than the previous day, according to the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.
The seven-day infection incidence per 100,000 people fell three days in a row to 1,437.5, the RKI said.
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach on Tuesday said the country could start easing restrictions as weeks of case surge has been suppressed and a wave of infections with the Omicron variant is subsiding.
Britain on Tuesday reported 46,186 new COVID-19 cases and 234 deaths, bringing the national case count to 18,393,951 and the death toll to 159,839, according to its health ministry.
The number of new confirmed cases and deaths registered in the past seven days in Britain decreased by 27.6 percent and 35.5 percent, respectively, from the previous week.
While in Asia, Japan confirmed more than 84,000 new infections on Tuesday, taking the cumulative total to over 4.07 million, according to the NHK.
A record high of 236 deaths were also reported in the country, taking the national death toll to 20,772.
In addition, nearly 100,000 children across Japan were infected with the coronavirus in January, according to statistics from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.
South Korea’s daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a record high amid the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus, the health authorities said Wednesday.
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the country reported 90,443 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the total tally to 1,552,851.
The daily caseload was up from 57,177 in the previous day, topping 90,000 for the first time in the Asian country.
Thirty-nine more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 7,202. The total fatality rate was 0.46 percent.
Indonesia confirmed 57,049 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest in two months since Omicron infections were first detected in the country, raising its tally of infections to 4,901,328, said the country’s health ministry.
According to the ministry, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country rose by 134 to 145,455, while 26,747 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,349,848.
New Zealand recorded 1,203 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 1,160 community cases and 43 imported ones, said its health ministry in a statement. It is the first time for the daily cases to surpass the 1,000 mark since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.
To date, New Zealand has reported a total of 23,127 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the ministry.
COVID-19
U.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to South Korea, Belarus over COVID
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to six countries and territories including South Korea, Azerbaijan and Belarus due to widespread COVID-19, Reuters reported.
The CDC also added Comoros, French Polynesia, and Saint Pierre and Miquelon to its risk list of “Level Four: Very High.”
According to the Report the U.S. State Department also raised its travel advisory rating on Monday for South Korea, Indonesia and Azerbaijan to “Level 4: Do Not Travel.”
In total, CDC lists about 140 countries and territories at the highest warning level, including Canada, all of Europe and almost all of Latin America, with COVID levels due to the Omicron variant declining but still high in many countries.
The CDC lists 50 countries or territories as “Level Three: High,” discouraging non-essential travel by unvaccinated Americans. Just 11 destinations – including China, New Zealand, Pakistan, Taiwan and Hong Kong – are listed at Level 1: Low or Level 2: Moderate.
The CDC lists about another 40 destinations as unknown and advises not traveling to those unless vaccinated, Reuters reported.
Some industry officials have said they believe the CDC travel recommendations are a factor in the depressed international air travel demand.
Earlier this month, major airlines, business and travel groups urged the White House to end COVID-19 pre-departure testing requirements for vaccinated international passengers traveling to the United States.
COVID-19
Herat province records spike in new COVID-19 cases
Afghan health officials said Sunday that western Herat province is being hit by the 4th wave of COVID-19 infections.
According to doctors, symptoms indicate that most of the patients admitted to Herat’s COVID-19 Hospital are infected with the Omicron variant of the virus.
Abdul Manan Azadmanish, Head of Herat COVID-19 Hospital, stated: “Most of the patients with symptoms admitted and tested positive are likely infected with Omicron.”
Currently, 60 patients with COVID-19 symptoms are being treated at the hospital.
Health officials said that they are ready to deal with the fourth wave of the pandemic.
Ibrahim Mohammadi, Head of Herat Ambulance, stated: “We transfer 20 to 25 suspected Omicron cases [to the hospital] daily; we transfer patients either with cold symptoms or with very serious health conditions to the provincial hospital.”
Doctors, meanwhile, called on people to comply with social distancing measures and adhere to health directions.
This comes after Afghanistan recorded the highest daily number of new cases in months on Saturday.
Public Health Ministry spokesman Javid Hazhir said that the Ministry has tested 1,537 samples in the last 24 hours of which 452 were positive.
In the meantime, six people died of COVID-19 in Kabul, Panjsher, Kandahar, Balkh, and Nangarhar province in the past 24 hours, Hazhir added.
COVID-19
Austrians protest against COVID-19 restrictions, mandatory vaccination
Hundreds of protesters demonstrated against Austria’s COVID–19 measures and mandatory vaccination on Saturday at a rally in Vienna’s Heldenplatz square.
The protesters waved Austrian flags and displayed placards with slogans against mandatory vaccination.
Austria introduced mandatory vaccinations at the start of February, with the health ministry saying people who have not been vaccinated by March 15 will be committing an administrative offence.
From March 15, police will carry out random checks such as at road blocks and offenders will face legal proceedings.
“We don’t need this, we don’t want this,” said one protester who didn’t wanto to be named. “The dangers are in no way justifiable and completely outrageous,” he added, referring to COVID vaccinations.
People aged 18 and over with an address in Austria are affected by the new regulation, according to Austria’s health ministry
Saturday’s demonstration coincided with Austria eliminating the so-called “2G rules” barring those who are not vaccinated against or recovered from the virus from entering non-essential shops.
Since Nov. 15 those not fully vaccinated have been under lockdown, meaning they are only allowed to leave their homes for a limited number of reasons such as shopping for essentials or working. The measure, which was suspended over Christmas, has been criticised as very difficult to enforce.
Now, alongside entering shops Austria will also ease measures barring the unvaccinated from restaurants from Feb. 19, allowing those with a negative COVID test result to visit restaurants and tourist attractions.
However, those who are not vaccinated against or recovered from the virus remain barred from taking part in a range of leisure activities, including eating in restaurants or shopping for non-essential items.
