COVID-19
Global COVID-19 caseload approaches 300 mln, as Omicron spreads rapidly: WHO
The cumulative total of global COVID-19 cases surpassed 298 million, with the death toll exceeding 5.4 million as of Friday, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Specifically, there had been 298,915,721 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,469,303 deaths as of 17:08 Central European Time (CET) on Friday, the WHO’s COVID-19 dashboard showed.
A total of 9,118,223,397 vaccine doses had been administered across the world as of Tuesday, according to the dashboard.
The United States on Friday reported a cumulative total of 57,535,858 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 826,022 deaths, both the highest in the world, the WHO dashboard showed.
WHO data also showed that India is the second worst-affected country, with 35,226,386 confirmed cases. It is followed by Brazil with 22,351,104 cases and the world’s second highest death toll of 619,513.
Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead for the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, on Friday said that the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly and has been detected in any region where there is complete viral gene sequencing capability. In some countries and regions, Omicron is replacing Delta as the dominant variant of infection.
Britain reported another 178,250 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 14,193,228, according to official figures released on Friday.
The country also reported a further 229 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 149,744, with 18,454 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized.
Some 200 Armed Forces personnel are being deployed to support the National Health Service (NHS) in London as hospitals are grappling with staff shortages, according to Sky News.
More than 90 percent of people aged 12 and above in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 82 percent have received two doses, according to the latest figures. More than 61 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
France reported more than 328,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the latest 24-hour period, marking the second time that the country registered more than 300,000 new cases in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to statistics released on Friday by the French Public Health Agency.
Another 193 coronavirus-related deaths were also reported during the same period. As of Friday, France registered a total of 11.51 million confirmed cases and more than 125,000 deaths.
According to a Reuters report on Friday, Alain Fischer, who orchestrated France’s vaccination strategy, said that France is approaching the peak of the current round of pandemic, which could “appear in the beginning of the third week of January”.
Italy reported more than 108,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hour period, bringing the total caseload to over 7.08 million, said the Italian Ministry of Health on Friday.
The country reported a further 223 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the death toll to more than 138,000.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the Federal Chancellery said, adding that he was infected by a member of his security team.
Nehammer shows no symptoms and carries out his official duties from home via video and telephone meetings. He will not attend in-person meetings in the next few days, the Chancellery said, adding that Nehammer has received three COVID-19 vaccine doses.
The country has seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the new year. According to statistics from the Austrian Ministry of Health, the country reported more than 8,700 new cases on Friday, with a total caseload of more than 1.25 million and 13,830 deaths.
Austria has been enforcing a lockdown for the unvaccinated in an attempt to stem the surge of coronavirus.
The pandemic situation in Japan has deteriorated rapidly since the beginning of the new year. According to NHK statistics, the country reported 6,214 new confirmed cases on Friday, which is the first time that the country registers more than 6,000 new cases in a single day since Sept 15 last year.
Japan registered nearly 1.75 million confirmed cases and 18,399 deaths with one more death being reported on Friday.
On Friday, Tokyo reported 922 new cases, while Osaka Prefecture reported 676 new cases, both the highest in the last more than three months.
Brazil’s largest city, Sao Paulo, on Friday announced that it would expand requirements for the application of the “vaccination passport” in response to the surge in confirmed case caused by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
The municipal government of Sao Paulo started to enforce a “vaccination passport” policy on Sept 1, 2020, requiring local residents to present proof of receiving at least one dose of COIVD-19 vaccine when attending a public event involving more than 500 people.
The new regulations require that residents have to get vaccinated with at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccines to enter certain public places, and that they must show vaccination proof before attending parties or entering places such as dance halls and clubs, regardless of how many people attend the events.
The city on Thursday canceled Carnival street parades following an increase in infections and hospitalizations due to the Omicron variant.
Argentina reported 110,533 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hour period, the highest number ever recorded in the country in a single day, according to data released on Friday by the Ministry of Health. The country has recorded more than 100,000 new cases in a single day for two consecutive days.
As of Friday, Argentina registered a total of 6.13 million confirmed cases and over 117,000 deaths with 42 new deaths being reported during the past 24-hour period.
Experts said that the peak of the current round of pandemic in the country could come in mid-to-late January, with a possible maximum of 250,000 new cases being reported in a single day.
COVID-19
Indonesia survey finds 85% of population have COVID-19 antibodies
More than 85% of Indonesia’s population has antibodies against COVID-19, a government-commissioned survey showed, but epidemiologists warned it was not clear whether this immunity could help contain a fresh wave of coronavirus infections.
The survey, conducted between October and December by researchers at the University of Indonesia, found Indonesians had developed antibodies from a combination of COVID-19 infections and vaccinations, Reuters reported.
Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist involved in the survey that covered some 22,000 respondents, said the level of immunity could explain why there had not been a significant jump in COVID-19 infections since the middle of 2021.
Indonesia’s second wave of infections – driven by the Delta variant – peaked in July and August, with infections plummeting from more than 50,000 a day to just a few hundred a day in recent months.
The antibodies may provide some protection against new variants, including the highly contagious Omicron, Pandu said, though adding it would take months for this to become clear.
Omicron has infected more than 250 people in Indonesia, but most cases have been imported and a handful of local cases have not so far brought the type of surge recorded in many countries.
“The point is to have the majority of people develop a hybrid immunity to control the pandemic,” he said, referring to the stronger immunity among some people who are vaccinated and have also been infected.
Indonesia has only fully vaccinated just over 42% of its population of 270 million people.
The survey’s findings were still being examined to assess how different brands of vaccines might contribute to different levels of antibodies, Pandu said.
Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Australia’s Griffith University, who was not involved in the survey, said the findings should be treated cautiously since Indonesia’s vaccination rates lagged many countries and there was no guarantee how long antibodies might last.
COVID-19
Australia COVID-19 cases surge, overloading testing system
Australian COVID-19 cases soared to a pandemic record on Tuesday as the Omicron variant ripped through most of the country, driving up hospitalisation rates as the once-formidable testing regime buckled under lengthy wait times and stock shortages.
The country which for a year and half used a system of constant testing, contact tracing and lockdowns to squash most outbreaks, clocked 47,799 new infections, up nearly a third on Monday’s number which was also a record, Reuters reported.
Political leaders have pointed to a largely successful, if slow, vaccination rollout and few deaths, relative to new case numbers – four on Tuesday. But hospitalisations, another closely watched measure, are higher than at any other time in the pandemic: 1,344 in the most populous state New South Wales.
In Victoria, the second state, the authorities said one in four people showing up for a swab test was returning a positive result. Almost everyone in that state’s intensive care units was unvaccinated, the authorities said. Victoria had 14,020 new cases, nearly double the previous day’s count.
Other states which had spent much of the pandemic with domestic borders closed and long stretches without a new case, showed similar numbers. A month ago, Queensland reported a day with six new cases; on Tuesday it recorded 5,699.
Across the country, political leaders have been re-shaping their messaging for a population that is more than 90% vaccinated and a variant that some medical experts say is more transmissable but less virulent than previous strains.
After nearly two years of campaigning for widespread testing, the authorities want asymptomatic people to bypass government-funded clinics, where high volumes have blown out turnaround times to several days, and take their own rapid antigen tests.
But that has brought a new pressure point: an explosion in sales of home testing kits, resulting in reports of stockpiling, empty shelves and inflated prices on the few kits which have not yet been sold. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ruled out subsidising the personal testing kits, citing a heightened role for “personal responsibility”.
“The problem at the moment is that the lack of (rapid antigen tests) is completely hampering ‘personal responsibility’ and it is a frustration that is a glaring hole in the current management of COVID,” Chris Moy, vice president of the Australian Medical Association, told ABC Radio on Tuesday, using Morrison’s phrase.
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese, who most polls suggest will defeat Morrison at an election due within months, said that “when it comes to healthcare, and rapid antigen testing, the prime minister has said that you are on your own”.
The country’s competition regulator said it would set up a team to look into complaints about allegations of price gouging for the at-home rapid antigen tests.
Despite the spike in infections fuelled by Omicron, dual-dose vaccination levels of nearly 92% in people above 16 have helped Australia to keep the death rate lower than the previous virus outbreaks.
Authorities do not specify the coronavirus variant that caused the deaths, although New South Wales officials said 74% of patients in the state’s intensive care units since Dec. 16 were infected with the Delta variant.
The record spike in infections and hospitalisations comes as 2 million more Australians became eligible for their COVID-19 booster shots from Tuesday after authorities shortened the wait time between second and third shots to four months.
Just over 2.5 million Australians have so far received their booster shot, which health officials hope will keep rates of death and serious illness low.
Australia crossed half a million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with nearly 50% in the last two weeks. Still, its 547,160 cases and 2,270 deaths, from a population of 25 million, are lower than numbers seen in many developed countries.
COVID-19
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin tests positive for COVID-19, symptoms mild
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday with mild symptoms and would attend meetings virtually as he quarantined at home for the next five days, Reuters reported.
News of Austin’s positive test comes after the Pentagon last week tightened restrictions at its headquarters over concern about the highly transmissible Omicron variant that has led to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections throughout the world.
According to the report the military is faced with the challenge of maintaining military readiness for troops, often in close quarters on ships and planes.
Austin, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster in early October, said in a statement he last met President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, more than a week before he started experiencing symptoms.
“As my doctor made clear to me, my fully vaccinated status — and the booster I received in early October — have rendered the infection much more mild than it would otherwise have been,” Austin added.
Austin said he requested a test earlier on Sunday after having symptoms while at home on vacation. He was last at the Pentagon on Thursday, read the report.
Austin is one of the most senior members of President Joe Biden’s administration to test positive for COVID-19.
According to Reuters in October, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for the virus.
U.S. authorities registered at least 346,869 new coronavirus on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 rose by at least 377 to 828,562.
Austin said he planned to attend meetings virtually when possible and he would retain all authorities in running the Defense Department and overseeing military activities around the world.
His deputy, Kathleen Hicks, would represent him in some matters, he added.
“I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue,” Austin said.
Roughly 98% of active-duty troops have received at the COVID-19 vaccine, which is now mandatory for them, Reuters reported.
Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday there was still a danger of a surge in hospitalization due to a large number of coronavirus cases even as early data suggests the Omicron COVID-19 variant is less severe than other variants.
The Omicron variant was estimated to be 58.6% of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States as of Dec. 25, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Fauci added that the CDC will soon be coming out with a clarification on whether people with COVID-19 should test negative to leave isolation, after confusion last week over guidance that would let people leave after five days without symptoms.
At least 16 stranded snow-tourists die at Pakistan hill station
Global COVID-19 caseload approaches 300 mln, as Omicron spreads rapidly: WHO
Afghan met office issues weather warning ahead of snowstorms
Kazakhs told to leave streets to avoid ‘anti-terrorist actions’
Armed bandits kill at least 30 in Nigeria’s Zamfara state
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
IOC to send humanitarian aid package to Afghanistan
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for ODI series
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
Exclusive interview with Abdul Bari Omar Deputy Minister of Public Health of Afghanistan
Zerbena: UN concerns over drought in Afghanistan
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts to maintain ties with the world discussed
Saar: Issue of the Durand Line fencing discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over situation of human rights in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan woman dies from the cold along Iran-Turkey border
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghan team ready to take on Netherlands in 3-match ODI series
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA to include Istishhad battalion in new army
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan carpet industry struggles amid ongoing economic crisis
-
World4 days ago
4,400 migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2021, double previous year
-
World4 days ago
Canadian court awards C$107 million to families of airliner downed by Iran
-
Latest News4 days ago
Activists call on IEA to ease media restrictions
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan FM concedes discord exists with IEA over border fence