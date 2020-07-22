COVID-19
Global Coronavirus cases exceed 15 million
Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic gathering pace even as countries remain divided in their response to the crisis.
In the United States, which has the highest number of cases in the world with 3.91 million infections, President Donald Trump warned: “It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.”
The top five countries with the most cases are the US, Brazil, India, Russia, and South Africa.
But, the Reuters tally shows the disease is accelerating the fastest in the Americas, which account for more than half the world’s infections and half its deaths.
Globally, the rate of new infections shows no sign of slowing, according to the Reuters tally, based on official reports.
After the first COVID-19 case was reported in Wuhan, China, in early January, it took about 15 weeks to reach two million cases. By contrast, it took just eight days to climb above 15 million from 13 million reached on July 13.
Health experts stress that official data almost certainly underreports both infections and deaths, particularly in countries with limited testing capacity.
The official number of coronavirus cases at 15,009,213 is at least triple the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to World Health Organization data, while the death toll of more than 616,000 in seven months is close to the upper range of yearly influenza deaths.
With the first wave of the virus still to peak in several countries and a resurgence of case numbers in others, some countries are reintroducing strict social distancing measures while others relax restrictions.
Stung by low approval ratings for his handling of the epidemic and downplaying the risks during the early stages, Trump made a significant shift in rhetoric on Tuesday, encouraging Americans to wear a face mask.
While the epidemic worsened in the United States, Trump’s focus ahead of a presidential election in November has been on reopening the economy, and governors in the hard-hit states of Texas, Florida, and Georgia continue to push back hard against calls for stricter restrictions.
In Brazil, more than 2.15 million people have tested positive including President Jair Bolsonaro, and more than 81,000 people have died.
While Bolsonaro has played down the outbreak, its scale has made Brazil a prime testing ground for potential vaccines.
India, the only other country with more than one million cases, reported almost 40,000 new cases on Wednesday.
Having been keen to reopen its economy, India is now facing the twin challenge of combating the pandemic and massive flooding in the country’s northeast.
Two ministers in South Africa’s cabinet were admitted to hospital with COVID-19, as Africa’s most-industrialized country counted a total of 372,628 confirmed cases and 5,173 deaths.
Other countries are reintroducing restrictions in response to fresh outbreaks.
In Spain, the number of people allowed on Barcelona’s beaches was limited after crowds flocked to the seaside over the weekend despite advice to stay home.
In Australia, residents of Melbourne, the country’s second-biggest city, were ordered to wear masks in public from Wednesday after the country reported a record 501 new cases.
Officials in Canada were closely watching a spike in cases as the economy reopens, attributing the rise in part to large numbers of young people gathering in bars.
China, meanwhile, announced that passengers on inbound flights must provide negative COVID-19 test results before boarding, as authorities seek to reduce the risk of imported cases amid increased international travel.
COVID-19
Negligence could hike up Covid-19 cases: MoPH
The Ministry of Public Health says that the Coronavirus crisis yet to over in Afghanistan, noting that negligence could lead to an increase in the number of victims.
According to the Ministry of Health, although the number of registrations of Coronavirus patients has been declining recently, the negligence of the people in dealing with it and the non-observance of the health points of this ministry are worrying.
“The Coronavirus is not over. Although it has decreased, if we do not pay attention, we will not recover. We will face a new wave of the corona,” said Jawad Osmani, acting public health minister.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health has purchased 500 artificial respiration devices from Germany and started the process of distributing them to all provinces.
Jawad Osmani added: “Today, these ventilators with their supplements are distributed in 9 provinces of the country. How to use them is simple and doctors have been trained.”
Afghanistan had 300 ventilators before producing these 500 ventilators, but there are concerns that doctors are unaware of these devices and that they are inactive in many provinces of the country.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus update: 32 new death cases
Afghanistan has recorded 32 Coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours as the number of confirmed cases have been decreased in recent days.
The Ministry of Public Health said in a daily COVID-19 update that the death cases were reported in Kabul (22), Herat (1), Logar (6), and Kapisa (3).
It brings the total fatalities to 1147 people in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, 159 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 35889 in the country.
The cases were recorded as follows: Kabul 109, Herat 20, Paktia 4, Takhar 4, Nangarhar 1, Logar 1, Parwan 1, Laghman 2, Maidan Wardak 1, Kunar 2, Ghor 11, and Panjsher 3.
According to the updates, 327 Coronavirus patients have been discharged from the hospitals after receiving treatment.
So far, 23,208 have recovered from the virus in Afghanistan.
There are 13,830,933 cases tested positive worldwide, with 590,401 deaths and 7,735,623 recoveries.
COVID-19
135 new Coronavirus cases registered – Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health says that in the last twenty-four hours, 135 positive cases of Coronavirus have been registered in the whole country, with Kabul having the highest number of cases of Covid-19 with 51 people.
Coronavirus cases are declining in Afghanistan. However, the number of patients in the country is still in the triple digits.
According to the statistics of the Ministry of Health, 135 positive cases of Coronavirus have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours, of which 51 were in Kabul, 37 in Herat, 16 in Ghor, nine in Logar, nine in Balkh, four in Kunduz, three in Baghlan, three in Laghman, two in Takhar and one in Kunar have been infected with the Coronavirus.
The Ministry of Health has said that with the registration of these cases, the total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Afghanistan has reached 34,740.
“Over the past 24 hours, 135 positive cases of the coronavirus have been identified in Afghanistan,” said Masoumah Jafari, deputy spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health.
The ministry added that 24 people had died in the past 24 hours and that the death toll from the Coronavirus had risen to 1,062.
According to the Ministry of Health, in the past 24 hours, 279 people with the Coronavirus have recovered and the number of recoveries has reached 21,454.
Global Coronavirus cases exceed 15 million
NSA calls on Taliban to stop killing the people and destroying their homeland
Sola: Insistence on start of Intra-Afghan dialogue
Bodies of 29 drowned Afghan refugees found – Turkey
Parliament rejects President Ghani’s proposed “Distarkhan-e-Millie” plan
ATN News Live Streaming
US planning for post-peace agreement in Afghanistan
Afghanistan resumes Intl flights after three months of Coronavirus halt
US ‘Martyred’ Osama bin Laden: Imran Khan
Liverpool inches away to win PL after 30 years
Sola: Insistence on start of Intra-Afghan dialogue
Morning News Show: government’s plan named “Distarkhan-e-Millie”
Tahawol: legal issues about releasing Taliban prisoners
Sola: challenges on remaining 600 Taliban prisoners
Zerbena: ‘Destarkhane Meli’ program launched
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
A threat at Kabul’s southern gate: a security overview of Logar province
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban make big changes ahead of expected talks with Kabul
- Latest News5 days ago
Taliban reject changes in prisoners’ list: sources
- COVID-195 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus update: 32 new death cases
- Latest News5 days ago
Taliban accused US of violating Doha deal
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show: document of comprehensive cooperation between Tehran, Kabul
- Business3 days ago
Afghanistan sends first consignment of dried fruit to China via Chabahar
- Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: Uzbekistan’s efforts to take membership of World Trade Organization