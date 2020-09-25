Latest News
Gizab, Dihrawood districts in Uruzgan on verge of collapse: officials
The center of Gizab district of Uruzgan province has been under besieging by the Taliban militants for several days, local officials said Friday.
According to the officials, thousands of Taliban insurgents have launched offensives to capture Gizab and Dihrawood districts.
So far, 64 security forces have been killed in the clashes with the militants in the Gizab district.
The officials added that the casualties in the Dihrawood district yet to be determined.
The local officials urged for immediate reinforcements and help, saying that both districts are on the verge of collapse.
Meanwhile, residents also said that the Afghan forces yet to evacuate the civilians from the frontline.
It comes as the Taliban have intensified attacks against the government forces across the country since the start of the peace talks in Doha.
Earlier this week, the Taliban militants had killed at least 28 Afghan National Defense and Security Force (ANDSF) members after they surrendered in Gizab district.
The Taliban, however, had denied the claims and said the security forces were killed in a skirmish.
Latest News
Poverty is a multi-dimensional and historic issue in Afghanistan: Ghani
President Ghani says that the Covid-19 pandemic has plunged the world into turmoil, uncertainty, and unprecedented risk.
Addressing a side event – Poverty at the Cross Road: Using leadership and the multidimensional poverty index to build back better – on the sideline of the 75th session of United Nation General Assembly on Thursday, Ghani said that the pandemic has exposed existing vulnerabilities and shortcomings in our systems and normal modes of conduct.
“It wreaked havoc on lives and livelihoods, particularly for the poor and disadvantaged. It posed an unparalleled challenge to our scientific and technological capabilities, and an existential threat to our medical professionals who have been on the front lines of a war for which we were not prepared,” Ghani added.
“The virus arrived in Afghanistan at the end of February in Herat province, on the border with Iran. The virus peaked in June with an infection rate of 76%. As of September 23, we had recorded 1,446 deaths from the virus. Today, with the virus on the decline, the infection rate is fluctuating daily between 6% and 25%.”
Ghani stated that poverty is one of the most pervasive and complex problems the Afghan people face today and the COVID-19 pandemic” made that even worse for many people.”
He added that the most pressing issue facing people living in poverty is food insecurity.
“In February, it looked challenging because country after country was closing its borders and its economies. We were fortunate, however, to secure the full cooperation of our central Asian neighbors to keep the supply chains functioning.”
Ghani highlighted that poverty is a multi-dimensional and historic issue in Afghanistan. He said it certainly did not start with COVID-19, “so our policy response must also be multi-faceted and must also look far beyond the pandemic.”
President suggests the following priorities for responding to poverty in the country:
First, we need to reach the poor as directly as possible. The Citizen’s Charter is the vehicle of our national community development programs, including the implementation of the National Meal Program. The Citizen’s Charter program is a network of elected community councils in all 34 provinces, where 50% of council members are women.
We are determined to complete the issuance of electronic IDs to every citizen of the country so we can increase their access to mobile money. The goal is that within a year to 18 months, we will be able to reach the poor directly.
Second, we have to enhance our citizen’s assets. The key to this is increasing the productivity of land, labor, and water.
Third, we must align the goals of the market building, state-building, and nation-building. The unifying element here is investing in education, particularly girls’ education and the generation that was denied an education because of 40 years of conflict. Hence the need for a human capital strategy that is tailored to specific contexts.
Fourth, we must utilize our immense natural wealth, ranging from water, sun, and wind, for the generation of renewable energy, and we must tap into the equitable and efficient utilization of our estimated 1 trillion dollars worth of mineral wealth.
Fifth and most importantly, we have to make peace and continue to build peace. We are a country in conflict, losing hundreds of our people every week. Reaching an inclusive peace is the fundamental step in addressing the far-reaching roots of poverty in Afghanistan. The pain inflicted on Afghan society has left scars on each of us as individuals, and on our nation’s collective consciousness.
MPI’s utility lies both in providing a solid basis for policy formation and monitoring of policy implementation. We have, therefore, decided that our National Statistics and Information Authority should use and update it regularly.
Latest News
Two pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Baghlan
Two pilots were killed as a result of a military helicopter crash on Thursday in Baghlan province, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The MD-530 helicopter belonging to the Afghan Air Force crashed in the Kaparak area of Pul-e-Khumri in the province.
The crash was caused by a technical failure, killing two pilots on board.
The ministry said the incident will be investigated.
“An Air Force MD-530 helicopter crashed in the Kaprak area of Pul-e-Khumri city in Baghlan province due to technical issues at around 4:30 pm today (Thursday). Unfortunately, two pilots of the Afghan Air Force were killed in the incident,” the statement said.
The ministry held a funeral for the pilots – Major Bismillah and Lieutenant Faisal – on Friday.
Featured
Khalilzad ‘would welcome’ talks with Iran to help end conflict
US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said Thursday Washington had offered to meet with Iran in a bid to garner their assistance to end the war in Afghanistan.
Speaking at a virtual discussion by the US Institute of Peace, Khalilzad said he would welcome talks with Afghanistan’s neighbor but said Tehran wanted to keep the US “entangled” in the conflict.
“Iran would like to keep us entangled in a conflict without winning or losing but paying a high price in Afghanistan until there is an agreement between the US and Iran,” Khalilzad said.
“But we have offered to meet with Iranians on this issue, that they should join various forums where we are there and they are there, to discuss the future of Afghanistan,” he said.
However, Khalilzad warned that the US would target any Iran-backed groups that took “action against” America and that Washington is monitoring them closely.
Khalilzad also said that there was “no viable path” to a military victory in Afghanistan.
But Khalilzad noted that plans to downsize the number of US troops in Afghanistan, before a complete withdrawal, was all conditional.
Iran has denounced the agreement negotiated by Khalilzad between the US and the Taliban, which envisions a US troops withdrawal by April next year. Iran has accused Washington of legitimizing the Taliban.
Gizab, Dihrawood districts in Uruzgan on verge of collapse: officials
Poverty is a multi-dimensional and historic issue in Afghanistan: Ghani
Two pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Baghlan
Khalilzad ‘would welcome’ talks with Iran to help end conflict
Security chiefs discuss surging levels of violence in the country
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan to sign power transmission contract
Afghan, Uzbek officials sign power transmission agreement
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Violence intensifies across the country, despite peace talks
- Featured5 days ago
MoD discovers and defuses over 4,000 IEDs in past six months
- Featured5 days ago
Peace talks teams ‘making progress’ after meeting to discuss contentious issues
- Featured3 days ago
Three suspects identified in public beating of two women in Kabul
- Featured4 days ago
Atmar, Wilson discuss peace process, urgent need for ceasefire
- Featured3 days ago
Khalilzad testifies before House Committee, says pact with Pakistan possible
- Featured2 days ago
Taliban kill 28 policemen after calling for them to surrender
- Featured3 days ago
Afghans, suspected of causing Moria camp fire, remanded in custody