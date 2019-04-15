Girls’ School Set Ablaze in Farah

(Last Updated On: April 15, 2019)

Unidentified militants set ablaze a girls’ school on Sunday night in western Farah province, a local official confirmed.

Sadiq Halimi, deputy head of the Farah Education Directorate told Ariana News that armed men entered the “Shahid Binafsha” Girls High School and placed explosives inside the building and detonated it afterward.

According to him, the incident took place at Naw Deh area of central Farha city.

During the last two months at least four girls school were destroyed or set ablaze in central Farah city, Halimi said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.