Herat

Ghor protests take six lives

Published

3 hours ago

on

(Last Updated On: May 9, 2020)
At least six people, including Ahmad Khan Navid, a correspondent for Ghor’s local radio station, were killed and 19 others were injured during protests in Firuzkuh, Ghor.
 
Civil society activists in Ghor province say some people went on protests after they failed to receive donations from a Qatari Aid Organization in Firuzkuh.
 
The protest turned into a riot when the police fired in the air to move hundreds of protesters away.
 
Ghor Governor Ghulam Nasir Khazih said the protesters were joined by unknown gunmen, who fueled the riot.
 
The interior ministry said in a statement that two policemen and four civilians – including a journalist – were killed in the incident.
 
According to Khazih, the protest took place when a Qatari Aid Organization distributed aid to some 1500 needy, while others didn’t happen to receive any aid.
 
Reportedly, the demonstration began by throwing stones at the governor’s office and the Ghor Police Headquarters. According to the police, they fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd, while eyewitnesses say it was a targeted shootout that took several lives.
 
Meanwhile, Amnesty International South Asia has called on the Afghan authorities to “immediately order an independent and effective investigation into the use of unnecessary and excessive force” during the protest.

It is worth mentioning that like the rest of the country, people in Ghor have also lost their jobs due to the restrictions and lockdown aimed to stop the Coronavirus outbreak.
 
The nation is going through difficult times waiting for the government and national and international donor bodies to give them a hand.

Herat

Dozens of suspects, one with coronavirus flee hospital – Herat

Published

2 months ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: March 16, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health confirmed that 37 suspected coronavirus patients who were in isolation have escaped from the Herat’s regional hospital on Monday.

In a statement released on Monday, the Health Ministry said that the incident happened while angry patients and their relatives attacked the health workers, smashed the windows and left the hospital.

The head of Herat’s public health directorate Abdul Hakim Tamanna, however, said that 38 patients – ۳۶ men and two women – fled the hospital.

He added that one of the patients, from Daikundi, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Tamana further said that 17 patients were still in isolation in the hospital.

It comes as five new positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Afghanistan – ۲ in Herat, 2 in Logar and 1 in Badghis – the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.

 It brings the total number of positive cases to 21 in Afghanistan.

Herat

Coronavirus infections jump to 4 in Herat

Published

2 months ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: March 7, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan confirmed Saturday three more positive cases of Coronavirus in western Herat province.

Firozuddin Firoz, the Minister of Public Health, besides warning Afghans, urged people, media, scholars, and healthcare services to help fight against coronavirus.

President Ghani also, inaugurating the new year of the Afghan parliament, said that if the outbreak of coronavirus accelerated, the government would plan a national budget and present it to the parliament to pass it.

Moreover, Firozuddin Firoz warned that Herat was on alert, and the officials should not allow mass gatherings. He also underlined that 20,000 coronavirus test kits would be put to service in no time.

Abdul Qayom Rahimi, governor of Herat, insisted that precautions had been taken to stop the outbreak of the deadly virus and diagnose the infected people.

On the other hand, a member of the Herat Provincial Council talked about the insufficient budget given to fight the coronavirus. Dr. Mahdi Hadid said if a sufficient budget was not sent to Herat, the province would go into crisis.

Although some public property owners have been already warned not to open to visitors, local officials have been launching ceremonies and some offices are open to the crowd.

Wahidullah Mayar, the spokesman for the Ministry on Public Health told Ariana News that three of the suspected cases were tested positive of the virus.

He added the two of infections had recently returned from neighboring Iran – where the death toll for the novel coronavirus surpassed 120 people with a total of 4,747 infections – and the other had contracted with infected people.

It comes as the total cases of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, jumped to four in Afghanistan, while dozens of possible inflected cases are under-diagnosis.

Herat

Over 170 Taliban fighters surrender

Published

3 months ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: February 11, 2020)

The Ministry of Defense said that 172 fighters of the Taliban surrendered to the Afghan Security forces in Herat and Ghor provinces on Monday.

MoD announced in a statement that 160 Taliban fighters surrendered in Jaam, Shir Bacha, and Ostoura village of Shahrak district in Ghor province adding that 12 other surrendered in Dare-Takht village of Chasht-e Sharif district of Herat.

MoD added that military pressure of the Afghan forces made these fighters surrender.

