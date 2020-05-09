Herat
Ghor protests take six lives
The Afghan authorities must immediately order an independent and effective investigation into use of unnecessary and excessive force that led to the killing of four civilians, including a local journalist, and the injury of others outside the Governor’s office in Ghor. https://t.co/dCGaC4zil6
Dozens of suspects, one with coronavirus flee hospital – Herat
The Ministry of Public Health confirmed that 37 suspected coronavirus patients who were in isolation have escaped from the Herat’s regional hospital on Monday.
In a statement released on Monday, the Health Ministry said that the incident happened while angry patients and their relatives attacked the health workers, smashed the windows and left the hospital.
The head of Herat’s public health directorate Abdul Hakim Tamanna, however, said that 38 patients – ۳۶ men and two women – fled the hospital.
He added that one of the patients, from Daikundi, had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Tamana further said that 17 patients were still in isolation in the hospital.
It comes as five new positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Afghanistan – ۲ in Herat, 2 in Logar and 1 in Badghis – the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.
It brings the total number of positive cases to 21 in Afghanistan.
Coronavirus infections jump to 4 in Herat
The Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan confirmed Saturday three more positive cases of Coronavirus in western Herat province.
Firozuddin Firoz, the Minister of Public Health, besides warning Afghans, urged people, media, scholars, and healthcare services to help fight against coronavirus.
President Ghani also, inaugurating the new year of the Afghan parliament, said that if the outbreak of coronavirus accelerated, the government would plan a national budget and present it to the parliament to pass it.
Moreover, Firozuddin Firoz warned that Herat was on alert, and the officials should not allow mass gatherings. He also underlined that 20,000 coronavirus test kits would be put to service in no time.
Abdul Qayom Rahimi, governor of Herat, insisted that precautions had been taken to stop the outbreak of the deadly virus and diagnose the infected people.
On the other hand, a member of the Herat Provincial Council talked about the insufficient budget given to fight the coronavirus. Dr. Mahdi Hadid said if a sufficient budget was not sent to Herat, the province would go into crisis.
Although some public property owners have been already warned not to open to visitors, local officials have been launching ceremonies and some offices are open to the crowd.
Wahidullah Mayar, the spokesman for the Ministry on Public Health told Ariana News that three of the suspected cases were tested positive of the virus.
He added the two of infections had recently returned from neighboring Iran – where the death toll for the novel coronavirus surpassed 120 people with a total of 4,747 infections – and the other had contracted with infected people.
It comes as the total cases of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, jumped to four in Afghanistan, while dozens of possible inflected cases are under-diagnosis.
Over 170 Taliban fighters surrender
The Ministry of Defense said that 172 fighters of the Taliban surrendered to the Afghan Security forces in Herat and Ghor provinces on Monday.
MoD announced in a statement that 160 Taliban fighters surrendered in Jaam, Shir Bacha, and Ostoura village of Shahrak district in Ghor province adding that 12 other surrendered in Dare-Takht village of Chasht-e Sharif district of Herat.
MoD added that military pressure of the Afghan forces made these fighters surrender.
