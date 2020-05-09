Ghor protests take seven lives

At least seven protestors, including Ahmad Khan Navid, a correspondent for Ghor’s local radio station, were killed and 10 others were injured during protests in Firuzkuh, Ghor.

Civil society activists in Ghor province say some people went on protests after they failed to receive donations from a Qatari Aid Organization in Firuzkuh. The protest turned into a riot when the police fired in the air to move hundreds of protesters away.

Ghor Governor Ghulam Nasir Khazih said the protesters were joined by unknown gunmen, who fueled the riot. He added that two protesters had been killed in the shootout and a policeman was injured in action.

According to him, the protest took place when a Qatari Aid Organization distributed aid to some 1500 needy, while others didn’t happen to receive any aid. Reportedly, the demonstration began by throwing stones at the governor’s office and the Ghor Police Headquarters. According to the police, they fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd, while eyewitnesses say it was a targeted shootout that took several lives. The death toll is likely to rise.

It is worth mentioning that like the rest of the country, people in Ghor have also lost their jobs due to the restrictions and lockdown aimed to stop the Coronavirus outbreak.