Ghor district governor killed in magnetic IED explosion

(Last Updated On: March 20, 2021)

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi said winning the T20 series against Zimbabwe is the perfect build-up towards this year’s T20 World Cup for a team filled with exciting young players.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Nabi said: “Every series is important for Afghanistan and winning this series was very important and I feel it is really good preparation for the World Cup as well.”

“We have given chances to youngsters and we are looking forward to these youngsters [developing further] and hopefully we will have a good side in the World Cup.”

Nabi also said that playing in Abu Dhabi will help their bowling unit grow given that the surface offers no significant help thereby necessitating new and different plans to contain opposition.

“The wicket is not suitable for bowling most of the time when we are playing at Abu Dhabi ground. Most of the time it is a batting wicket. We are trying different variations all the time as sometimes you are trying to skid the ball sometimes you are trying top-spin and sometimes you are trying slower ones,” he said.

Nabi’s all-round display – 40-run cameo off 15 and 2 for 20 in three overs, following Karim Janat’s explosive half-century set up Afghanistan’s series-clinching 45-run victory in the second T20I.

Cricbuzz reported the likes of Rahmunallah Gurbaz, Karim Janat and Usman Ghani have evolved into becoming the pillars of Afghanistan’s T20 batting with other proven performers like Nabi playing around them with lesser burden on their shoulders.

But Nabi, the veteran all-rounder underscored the importance of playing in different franchise leagues around the globe and said this helped him develop as a cricketer, lessons he is now sharing with his teammates.

“Franchise cricket is helping a lot as there are quality bowlers and batsmen and when we came back to the national side we take that experience and bring it here and share that experience with the youngsters as well and it helps during the game.

“Most of the time I am friendly with the youngsters in the dressing room and as I am friendly with then they share their problems and ask me easily regarding their batting and bowling and I share my experience with them and I really enjoy talking with the youngsters,” Nabi said.