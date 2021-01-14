Ghor councillor suspected of assassinations killed in skirmish

(Last Updated On: January 14, 2021)

Ezatullah Bek, a member of the provincial council of Ghor, was killed in clashes with the National Directorate of Security (NDS) forces on Thursday, the intelligence agency said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Special Unit of the NDS attempted to arrest Bek, who was a suspect in the assassination of both Abdul Rahman Atshan, the deputy provincial council head of Ghor, and Bismillah Adil Aimaq, a local journalist.

The NDD stated: “Instead of surrendering, Ezatullah Bek opened fire on the forces involved in the operation,” and was killed in the exchange of fire.

Earlier, Ghor police told Ariana News that Ezatullah Bek was arrested following clashes with the NDS forces.

Nek Mohammad Nekzad, security director of Ghor told Ariana News that the clashes occurred on Thursday morning, in which an NDS member was killed and two bodyguards of Bek were wounded.

Bismillah Adil, a journalist and civil society activist in Ghor, was gunned down in Feroz Koh city, the center of the province, on January 1, 2021.