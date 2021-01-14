Latest News
Ghor councillor suspected of assassinations killed in skirmish
Ezatullah Bek, a member of the provincial council of Ghor, was killed in clashes with the National Directorate of Security (NDS) forces on Thursday, the intelligence agency said in a statement.
According to the statement, the Special Unit of the NDS attempted to arrest Bek, who was a suspect in the assassination of both Abdul Rahman Atshan, the deputy provincial council head of Ghor, and Bismillah Adil Aimaq, a local journalist.
The NDD stated: “Instead of surrendering, Ezatullah Bek opened fire on the forces involved in the operation,” and was killed in the exchange of fire.
Earlier, Ghor police told Ariana News that Ezatullah Bek was arrested following clashes with the NDS forces.
Nek Mohammad Nekzad, security director of Ghor told Ariana News that the clashes occurred on Thursday morning, in which an NDS member was killed and two bodyguards of Bek were wounded.
Bismillah Adil, a journalist and civil society activist in Ghor, was gunned down in Feroz Koh city, the center of the province, on January 1, 2021.
Zakhilwal says govt is being ‘forced to compromise’
Former Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal said President Ashraf Ghani has violated 80 percent of the constitution during his presidency.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Zakhilwal stated: “The President himself has violated the constitution at different stages.”
Zakhilwal said that so many opportunities have been missed and now the Afghan government must compromise with the Taliban in order to secure peace.
He also stated that the Taliban could run in Afghan elections. “Why should we have to reject it (participation of the Taliban in elections), we have logic…when it is about Afghanistan’s sustainability and durable peace it is defensible.”
Referring to an interim government that a number of Afghan politicians are calling for, Zakhilwal said that some of these figures are pursuing their own interests.
Zakhilwal said the Afghan peace process is a US initiative that has caused concern for Ghani.
He said the ceasefire over Eid in 2018 was a deal between the US and the Taliban not the outcome of Ghani’s efforts.
“The president is worried about this imposition. The president says another person can hand over the power to an interim government and that is why he is so worried,” Zakhilwal said.
He also called on negotiating sides to reach an agreement as soon as possible and the warring parties to stop the bloodshed.
Saleh scraps consecutive digits 3 and 9 from vehicle plates
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Thursday that the number 39 would be eliminated from vehicle licence plates in order to cut down on corruption.
People refuse to buy or register vehicles with licence plates containing the consecutive digits 3 and 9 as the number is considered immoral among Afghans and is negatively associated with prostitution.
Afghans are also at risk of being teased and bullied for owning a vehicle with the consecutive digits on their vehicle plate.
In his daily 6:30 am meeting, Saleh stated that although there is no evidence that vehicle owners are made to pay bribes so as not to be issued with a plate with these numbers, there have been reports of officials demanding money in exchange.
He said vehicle owners have been asked to pay up to $300 in bribes to avoid being issued licence plates with the two consecutive digits.
“We have no evidence but this is a real issue. The number 39 has become a source of money for the disruptive people [officials],” Saleh said.
“The Traffic Department is directed to stop issuing plates that include this number for vehicles across the country and eliminate this number permanently,” Saleh said.
Saleh emphasized that from Saturday no citizens should be forced to bribe officials for their registration plates and “the warning should be taken seriously and directions implemented”.
Security forces thwart Taliban attack, kill 36 in Kandahar
At least 36 Taliban insurgents were killed in clashes with the Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar province on Thursday, police said.
Jamal Nasir Barikzai, a spokesman for Kandahar police told Ariana News that the clashes took place in the Bagh-e-Pul area at the outskirt of the provincial capital Kandahar city.
Barikzai said the Taliban wanted to carry out an attack on Kandahar city. He added that the Afghan forces launched an operation and thwarted the Taliban attack.
He did not provide details about the casualties of security forces.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
