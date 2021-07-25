Ghazni residents tell of horrors during Taliban siege

(Last Updated On: July 25, 2021)

A number of families, who have fled their homes due to ongoing clashes in the Malistan district of Ghazni province and taken refuge in Kabul said that the Taliban have looted their properties and gunned down civilians in the district.

According to them, the Taliban have killed at least 40 people – including civilians, women, and children – during the take over of the Malistan district.

Nader, a displaced man from Malistan, stated: “We have fled to Kabul due to clashes. The Taliban stopped our vehicle on our way to Kabul and gunned down my two sons, who were civilians, after they sent me back home to bring their national ID cards.”

Aqela, another woman who fled from Malistan, told Ariana News: “Taliban killed my brothers now I have nothing in my life.”

The Taliban, however, rejected the claims. In a video released on social media, the Taliban asked Malistan residents to return to their villages.

Meanwhile, the militants have captured the Nari district of eastern Kunar province, sources said.

According to the sources, the Afghan security forces retreated from the district following a short resistance.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated that the Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) are engaged in fighting with the Taliban fighters in 15 provinces.