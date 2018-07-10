Ghani’s Second VP Meets Gen. Dostum in Turkey

(Last Updated On: July 10, 2018 5:10 pm)

The second Vice President Sarwar Danish met with first Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum on Monday evening in Ankara, the capital of Turkey.

During the meeting, Danish called Dostum’s presence in Afghanistan a necessity and emphasized on resolving the challenges through direct talks.

Dostum’s office said that the return of Gen. Dostum and release of Nizamuddin Qaisari, police chief of Qaisar district in Faryab, were not discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Junbish-e Milli party have released some photos in social media, accusing Afghan commando forces of violating the values of human rights.

“After photos of the bodyguards of commander Qaisari circulated in social media, people disgusted more and more,” Dostum’s Chief of Staff Enayatullah Babur Farahmand said. “Today, people directly called on President to resign since he is sick and cannot control the country.”

But Shah Hussain Murtazawai, a spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani during a press conference in Kabul questioned the reliability of the pictures, saying Afghan forces are acting professionally based on the laws.

This comes as protests still continuing in a number of provinces including Faryab, Sar-e Pul, Jawzjan, Takhar, Balkh and Bamyan for the return of VP Dostum and release of commander Qaisari.