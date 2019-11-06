Ghani’s Peace Plan is Unrealistic “Wishlist”: Abdullah

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2019)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdulah criticized President Ashraf Ghani’s new peace plan, calling it an unrealistic “wishlist.”

“To be honest, nobody has taken that so-called seven-point plan as a plan… it’s rather a wishlist,” Abdullah said in an interview with AFP.

However, the Afghan Presidential Palace reacted to Abdullah’s remark, saying the peace plan is built upon the past efforts and takes steady steps towards stability.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the spokesman for presidential palace Sediq Sediqqi said,” Ghani’s 7 point plan has clear objectives towards achieving sustainable peace. It derives from the national consensus and the result of consistent and relentless work of President Ghani in the past 5 years to end this senseless war.”

He further added that the new peace plan ensures suitable outcomes of the future steps in the process, and it enshrines “principles of inclusivity, sustainability, and dignity.”

Ghani’s peace plan titled “the 7 Point Peace Plan” is a guide drafted by Afghan President for the future peace efforts in the country.

On Tuesday, October 29, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib publicly shared details of President Ashraf Ghani’s peace plan.

According to Mohib, the new plan requires Taliban to announce at least a month of ceasefire before the start of any negotiations.