Ghani’s Pakistan Visit Met With Mixed Reactions

(Last Updated On: June 29, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani’s visit to Pakistan here in Kabul met with mixed reactions.

Ghani traveled to Pakistan following a peace conference titled “Lahore Process” where prominent Afghan politicians discussed the Afghan peace process.

At that time, the presidential palace criticized Afghan politicians for their participation in Lahore meeting and their denial to take part at a peace Jirga in Kabul.

Mohammad Mohaqiq, Second Deputy Chief Executive on Saturday said he boycotted peace Jirga in Kabul because it was an electoral campaign for President Ghani.

He added that the Afghan politicians discussed peace with Pakistan because Islamabad is part of the problem.

“We should solve our problem with Pakistan and the Taliban. The people of Afghanistan have no problem between themselves,” Mohaqiq said.

Assadullah Nadim, a military commentator believes that President Ghani was not supposed to travel to Islamabad because it had no achievement for the people of Afghanistan.

However, Nasrullah Stanekzai, a university lecturer says that Pakistan is directly involved in Afghanistan’s affairs.

“If Pakistan changes its aggressive policy toward Afghanistan the move will help Afghanistan to achieve peace,” Stanekzai added.