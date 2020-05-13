Latest News
Ghani’s order to ANDSF to break ‘active defense’ mode; follow-up reactions
President Ghani’s order of shifting the Afghan forces from “active defense” mode to “offensive” one has triggered national and international reactions.
Following Tuesday’s heinous attacks in Kabul and Nangarhar, President Ghani in a video statement ordered Afghan National Defense and Security Forces to switch from “active defense” mode to “offensive” one.
Pointing at attacks on the hospital in Kabul, the funeral in Nangarhar, and some other acts of violence, President Ghani said that the Taliban and Daesh have killed innocent Afghans, including women and children.
The president has also said that the Taliban has intensified its attacks and violence against the call of the Afghan government and the nation for a ceasefire and bringing peace.
Consequently, the Taliban released a statement condemning the attacks in Kabul and Nangarhar, considering them of Daesh’s work, noting it is due to the operations of the Taliban “that there remain no known Daesh strongholds in any part of Afghanistan”.
Also, the statement underlines that “such attacks are jointly planned and executed from guesthouses in Kabul and other cities by Daesh members” and the government “intelligence in order to batter the nation, provide a space for the implementation of failed policies and to take anti-Islam and anti-peace steps”.
The Taliban statement says that since the singing of the US-Taliban agreement, the Afghan government “has been trying to create hurdles for the peace process”.
“From deliberately delaying the prisoner release process which was both an important step for agreement implementation and launch of intra-Afghan negotiations and could have safeguarded the lives of thousands of prisoners from the current threat of coronavirus, to the current declaration of offensive operations”, the Taliban underscored in the statement.
The Taliban says it is “fully prepared to counter all enemy movements and offensives” noting that “from now onwards the responsibility of further escalation of violence and its ramifications” will be the responsibility of the government.
On the other hand, the United States, in a press release Tuesday, condemning the Kabul and Nangarhar attacks noted, “We note the Taliban has denied any responsibility and condemned both attacks as heinous. The Taliban and the Afghan government should cooperate to bring the perpetrators to justice.”
“As long as there is no sustained reduction in violence and insufficient progress towards a negotiated political settlement, Afghanistan will remain vulnerable to terrorism. The Afghan people deserve a future free from terror, and the ongoing peace process continues to present a critical opportunity for Afghans to come together to build a united front against the menace of terrorism,” the US underlines through the statement.
Zalmay Khalilzad US Special Representative for Reconciliation in Afghanistan, who is the axis in the Afghan peace process, in a tweet, called on Taliban and the Afghan government to cooperate “against a common enemy that perpetrates such crimes” noting “Failure to do so, leaves Afghanistan vulnerable to terrorism, perpetual instability & economic hardship.”
Talib, Afghan govt cooperation against a common enemy that perpetrates such crimes is necessary as is cooperation on containing COVID. Failure to do so leaves Afghanistan vulnerable to terrorism, perpetual instability & economic hardship. Now is the time to press forward on peace
He condemned Tuesday’s attacks, tweeting that the “unspeakable” violence “against mothers, babies, and unborn children” in Kabul and on a funeral in Nangarhar “are acts of pure evil”.
Also, the US Charge d’Affaires Ross Wilson of the US Embassy Kabul condemned the attacks and those who are targeting the defenseless and oppressed people.
The United Nations has also condemned the attacks in Kabul and Nangarhar and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.
In addition, the Human Rights Watch has considered the attack on the hospital a war crime.
Violence in Afghanistan was expected to grade zero after the US-Taliban agreement for bringing peace to Afghanistan; however, suicide bombing and other acts of violence still continue.
As in the very latest examples of terrorism Tuesday, at least 30 people were killed and 70 others were injured in a suicide bombing in eastern Nangarhar province as well as a minimum 14 were killed and 15 others got wounded in an attack on a maternity ward in a hospital in Kabul.
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: cases rise to 4963
The Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday that the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan have jumped to 4963.
According to the ministry, 281 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been registered in the country in the past 24 hours.
Out of 281 cases; 81 people in Kabul, 28 people in Maidan Wardak, 20 people in Nangarhar, 20 people in Badghis, 14 people in Takhar, 13 people in Kandahar, 12 people in Herat, 12 people in Panjshir, 7 people in Helmand, 5 people in Zabul. 5 people in Sar-e-Pul, 4 people in Jawzjan, 4 people in Parwan, 3 people in Kapisa, 3 people in Badakhshan, 2 people in Nimroz, 2 people in Ghor, one person in Samangan, one in Faryab and one other in Urozgan were tested positive for the Coronavirus.
It brings the total affected people to 4963 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, five people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 127, health ministry added.
Moreover, 36 people have been recovered and discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours. So far, 610 people have recovered from the virus.
Deadly suicide attack hits funeral ceremony – Nangarhar
At least 30 people were killed and 70 others wounded in a suicide attack in eastern Nangarhar province, local officials confirmed.
Provincial police said that the suicide attacker detonated himself among the crowd during a funeral ceremony in Khewa district of the province.
The incident has taken place on Tuesday morning at the funeral ceremony of Shaikh Akram, a commander of local police in the district.
Shah Mahmood Miakhel, the provincial governor said that the blast left 24 deaths, and 68 more got wounded.
The local officials, however, told Ariana News that at least 30 people have been killed and 70 more wounded.
Abdullah Lala Khan, a member of Nangarhar provincial council along with his four bodyguards was killed and MP Noor Agha Malikzai was wounded in the explosion, local officials confirmed.
Local officials further added that all the victims were taken to the hospitals.
So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban militant group has denied its involvement in the attack.
WHO examines ‘potentially positive data’ on COVID-19 cure
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that some treatments emerge to be limiting the severity or length of the COVID-19 disease, Reuters reported.
A global initiative is being led by the Geneva-based WHO to advance effective and safe vaccines to prevent, diagnose, and cure Coronavirus which has infected more than 4.19 million people around the world.
“We do have some treatments that seem to be in very early studies limiting the severity or the length of the illness but we do not have anything that can kill or stop the virus,” said Margaret Harris, WHO Spokeswoman.
“We do have potentially positive data coming out but we need to see more data to be 100% confident that we can say this treatment over that one,” she added.
Harris underlined that more research is needed and planned.
More than 100 potential Coronavirus vaccines are under development including clinical trial vaccines.
This comes as WHO back in April said that a vaccine would take at least 12 months.
Harris called the Americas as the current “center” of the pandemic. She also talked about the rising cases in Africa, however, she noted that Africa has a “big advantage” compared to other continents having little experience of infectious disease outbreaks.
In the meantime, U.S. President Donald Trump is working to reopen the economy quickly against recommendations from health experts to move cautiously to avoid a resurgence of the virus that has so far killed more than 80,000 people in the United States, the highest death toll in the world, Reuters added.
It comes as positive cases have risen to 4,205,801 across the world with 286,940 deaths and 1,470,451 recoveries.
