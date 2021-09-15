Latest News
Ghani’s escape derailed latest Taliban deal: Khalilzad
Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s decision to flee the country last month shattered a last-minute deal with the Islamic Emirate that was designed to negotiate a political transition.
In an interview with the Financial Times, his first since the US pulled out of Afghanistan, US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said according to the plan, Ghani would have remained in his post until an agreement was reached on a future government – even as the Islamic Emirate’s forces were at the gates of Kabul.
However, Khalilzad said the power vacuum left by Ghani’s unexpected escape on August 15 led to the fall of his government and the takeover by the Islamic Emirate.
He said this, in turn, sparked a chaotic evacuation of civilians and troops and effectively ended the talks in Doha.
“Even in the end, we had an agreement with the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) to [them] not go into Kabul,” Khalilzad told the Financial Times adding that at no time did this include Ghani fleeing the country.
Khalilzad’s comments echo those made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who told US lawmakers this week that he had received assurances from Ghani on the eve of his escape that he agreed with Washington’s plan.
Kabul’s security forces disbanded at the news of Ghani’s disappearance, Khalilzad said.
“There were public order issues in Kabul after Ghani’s flight. . . The Taliban (Islamic Emirate) [then]. . . say, ‘Are you going to take responsibility for the security of Kabul now? . . . And then you know what happened, we were not going to take responsibility,” he said, adding that he attended a pre-arranged meeting that day with the US regional military commander, General Frank McKenzie, and senior Islamic Emirate leaders in Doha.
Khalilzad rejected claims of a tacit or explicit agreement that allowed the Islamic Emirate to enter the presidential palace in Kabul on August 15.
“We didn’t give them any kind of green light or anything like that. What we said is what the mission of the US forces was,” he told the Financial Times, referring to the evacuation of the airport.
Khalilzad first discussed the agreement with the Kabul government on August 12 and reached an agreement with the Islamic Emirate two days later to safeguard the integrity of the city, Financial Times reported, citing US officials.
However, Ghani was unlikely to have been part of any future government because his resignation was a precondition set by the Islamic Emirate, FT reported.
On August 13, Islamic Emirate forces were surrounding Kabul after taking control of most of the country.
According to Ghani, he fled the country as his life was in danger and to “avoid bloodshed” in Kabul.
Responding to criticism of Washington’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, Khalilzad said: “The fact that they didn’t [negotiate peace] or one side disintegrated, that is not the responsibility of the United States. It is not my responsibility.”
Khalilzad said, however, that he regretted the failure to reach a political agreement with the Islamic Emirate years earlier.
“There will be a lot of introspection,” he said.
Blinken says US is not planning to lift existing sanctions
The United States said Tuesday that it will not lift existing sanctions on the Islamic Emirate but it will continue sending humanitarian aid to vulnerable people in Afghanistan.
Testifying before Congress on the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that humanitarian aid would flow through NGOs and UN agencies in Afghanistan.
“We’ll continue to support humanitarian aid to the Afghan people. Consistent with sanctions, this aid will not flow through the government, but rather through independent organizations like NGOs and UN agencies,” Blinken said.
Blinken’s remarks came on the heels of comments made by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, who called for sanctions to be lifted.
Muttaqi said urgent global help is needed to help deal with the “major humanitarian crisis” currently gripping the country.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday evening, Muttaqi called on Afghan expats to return home to help develop the country and appealed to those in the country to stay and not migrate.
He said the government is doing everything it can to provide job opportunities.
In Blinken’s address to Congress, he said however that sanctions would remain in place but that aid would be sent to Afghanistan.
“There are significant sanctions from the United Nations on the Taliban (Islamic Emirate); there are travel restrictions on the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) and the idea that if the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) is in violation of the Security Council Resolution that we established, it will get any relief just on that alone, the UN sanctions or travel restrictions, I think that’s pretty clear that that won’t happen, that’s just one point of leverage,” Blinken said.
“We want to make sure that assistance continues to flow; humanitarian assistance, including assistance that’s directed at special needs of women and girls; we’re doing that consistent with our sanctions and we’re able to do that by working through NGO’s and the UN agencies.”
Muttaqi meanwhile said on Tuesday that security is being maintained around the country and called on foreign businesses to invest in Afghanistan.
He said the country is currently facing many problems including a brain drain. “Afghanistan is in dire need of help,” he said.
Reiterating his calls for global support, Muttaqi said the Islamic Emirate is willing to work with all countries including the United States but made it clear they “will not be dictated to”.
Calling for sanctions to be lifted against the Islamic Emirate, Muttaqi added “we can not allow any sanctions or embargoes” to be imposed on Afghanistan.
Al-Qaeda could rebuild in Afghanistan in a year or two: US officials
Al-Qaeda could rebuild inside Afghanistan in one to two years, top US intelligence officials said Tuesday, noting that some members of the group had already returned to the country, New York Times reported.
Earlier in the year, top Pentagon officials said al-Qaeda could reconstitute in two years, then told lawmakers after the fall of the previous Afghan government they were revising that timeline, the Times reported.
While the Islamic Emirate has long fought the Islamic State affiliate (ISIS-K), they are established allies of al-Qaeda, the Times reported.
“The current assessment probably conservatively is one to two years for al-Qaeda to build some capability to at least threaten the homeland,” Lt. General Scott Berrier, the director of the US Defense Intelligence Agency said Tuesday at the annual Intelligence and National Security Summit.
David Cohen, the deputy director of the CIA, said the difficult part of the timeline question was to know when al-Qaeda or ISIS-K would “have the capability to go to strike the homeland” before they could be detected, the Times reported.
According to Cohen, the CIA is keeping a keen watch of “some potential movement of al-Qaeda to Afghanistan”.
He did not identify specific al-Qaeda members who have traveled back to Afghanistan since the fall of the American-backed government, but Osama bin Laden’s former security chief, Amin al Haq, who served with bin Laden during the battle of Tora Bora, was seen on video returning to the Afghan province of Nangarhar last month, the Times reported.
Meanwhile, experts have said the Islamic Emirate needs to curb activities by ISIS-K (Daesh) and al-Qaeda in Afghanistan in order to gain the trust and confidence of the international community.
Mohammad Sarwar Niazi, an Afghan military expert, said: “The US is familiar with ISIS (Daesh) and from where it comes… how can two religious groups (Daesh and Al-Qaeda) be eliminated? If they (US) wanted to eliminate Daesh they could have done it during their 20 years of presence [in Afghanistan].”
The possibility of a re-emergence of Daesh and al-Qaeda in Afghanistan is considered worrying by many analysts, and some have called on the Islamic Emirate to prevent these groups from operating in the country.
“Al-Qaeda and Daesh were created by the United States, and now that the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) have taken over Afghanistan, they are responsible for protecting Afghanistan.
“Unfortunately, the war in Afghanistan was an intelligence war, and now the United States is worried and measures must be taken,” said Aziz Meraj, a political analyst.
EU says it has no option but to talk to Islamic Emirate
The European Union has no option but to talk to Afghanistan’s new Islamic Emirate rulers and Brussels will try to coordinate with member governments to organise a diplomatic presence in Kabul, the top EU diplomat said on Tuesday.
“To have any chance of influencing events, we have no other option but to engage with the Taliban (Islamic Emirates),” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
EU foreign ministers have set conditions for re-establishing humanitarian aid and diplomatic ties with the Islamic Emirate, who took control of Afghanistan on August 15, including respect for human rights, particularly women’s rights.
“With the ministers, the Council, we agreed that the level and nature of this engagement will depend on the actions of the new government,” Borrell said.
The European Commission plans to secure funding from EU governments and the common budget of $355 million both this year and next to pave the way for resettlement of around 30,000 Afghans.
