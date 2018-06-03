Ghani’s Decree on Appointment of IECC P. Members Is above the Law: IECC

President Ashraf Ghani in a decree has referred the appointment of IECC provincial commissioners to the Independent Administration Reform and Civil Services Commission (IARCSC), but the issue has sparked criticism of Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC).

The decree came about two weeks after the IECC presented the list of 102 individuals as commissioners of 32 provinces to the Presidential Palace (ARG) for approval; however, the president referred the issue to IARCSC.

In reaction, the IECC considered the move against the law, and in an official letter to ARG warned of unpleasant consequences if the appointment has not being made timely.

“Suggesting provincial commissioners is the authority of the Electoral Complaints Commission and their approval is the authority of the president. Referring this issue to other authorities and institutions has no legal justification,” said Ali Reza Rohani, a member of the IECC.

Based on the article 31 of the Electoral Law, IECC is formed of three members. Two members including a man and woman being appointed by the commission itself while the remaining member being appointed by the Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) after president’s approval.

“The government is interfering in affairs of the two commissions and the issue has concerned the people and political parties,” said Fazl Ahmad Manawi, former chairman of the election commission.

In response to the criticisms, the Presidential Palace, however, the review and final process of appointment of provincial commissioners is the authority of IECC, but referring the issue to IARCSC is just for decree process.