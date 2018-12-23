Ghani’s Critics Fail to Win Seats in Parliament

(Last Updated On: December 23, 2018)

As the Independent Election Commission (IEC) is gradually announcing the result of Afghan parliamentary elections, the preliminary results show that, in a surprise move, most of the government critics have not won a seat.

So far the names of MP Zahir Qadir from eastern Nangarhar province, MP Hamayun Hamayun from Khost province, MP Abdul Latif Pedram from northern Badakhshan province and MP Muhammad Naeem Lali Hamidzai from southern Kandahar province are not among the winners.

Meanwhile, the fate of the controversial election in the capital Kabul is still unknown.

But the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) says there will be big changes in the final result as it reviews the complaints, fraud, and violations.

“There will be changes in the final results. It might be 50 percent in one province, 80 percent in another or even 100 percent,” said Humaira Haqmal, a member of IECC.

There are rumors that government is interfering in IEC affairs, but officials deny.

“Those who have failed to secure enough votes or people trust should not blame the election commission and claim that government is interfering in IEC affairs,” said Zabihullah Sadat, a spokesman for IEC.

Recently, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar the Head of Hezb-e-Islami claimed that money or government influence determine the result of Afghan parliamentary elections.