Ghani Welcomes EU’s Statement on Afghanistan’s Peace Process

(Last Updated On: April 9, 2019)

The government of Afghanistan welcomed the European Council’s adopted conclusion on the Afghan peace process.

“On behalf of the Afghan nation, President Ghani thanks EU for its unwavering, long-term commitment to the Afghan people,” President Ghani’s office said in a statement.

The European Union foreign ministers on Tuesday called for talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban to begin as soon as possible and reaffirmed its political and economic commitment to the war-torn country.

The EU stands ready to help make the peace process inclusive, assist with reforms, including in security sector, act as a guarantor of a peace process, assist with reintegration of fighters and their families and to promote regional trade and connectivity, EU Council said in a statement.

The statement further said that it is also important that a peace agreement entails the renunciation of violence, counter any threat of transnational terrorist organizations, adheres to the rule of law and respect for the universal human rights of all Afghans particularly women, children, and minorities.

The EU has also emphasized on the protection of the gains of the past 18 years.