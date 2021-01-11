Ghani warns country could easily become a terrorist safe haven again

(Last Updated On: January 11, 2021)

President Ashraf Ghani warned that Afghanistan would once again become a safe haven for international terrorist groups if peace and stability is not achieved.

Delivering a lecture at Kabul University about peace, Ghani stated that any efforts for peace without active diplomacy by the European Union and the US would not attain a positive result.

“Without us (besides us) may Allah save us, if we moved toward destruction, international terrorism would build a nest here (in Afghanistan), and then no one would witness a happy day,” Ghani told the audience.

Ghani, however, believes that an international consensus has been formed for Afghanistan’s national sovereignty, democracy, and national unity, “but the role of the US and regional active diplomacy is crucial.”

Ghani stated: “Without the role of active diplomacy of the US and EU, the region would not reach a result; therefore, regionally and globally work is needed.”

This comes during the second round of peace talks in Doha between the Afghan Republic’s team and the Taliban’s team.

The second round, which essentially started on Saturday, will see the teams discuss the agenda of the talks going forward.