Ghani vs. Abdullah; the wonder tale continues

(Last Updated On: April 10, 2020)

The Upper House delegation who met both the leaders say that Ashraf Ghani doesn’t want to give an executive position to Abdullah. Meanwhile, Sapidar said that the ongoing efforts were the last opportunity to resolve the political impasse.

Apparently, none of the mediators could make Ghani and Abdullah give up their stands.

Mohammad Alam Izadyar, the upper house deputy, said, “Ashraf Ghani considers himself as the winner of the election and doesn’t want to divide the power, but Abdullah calls Ghani responsible for the tensions and insists on dismissing the results of the election.”

Sources indicate that a team from Arg met Abdullah to discuss his part in the power. Arg doesn’t ignore the negotiations, however, it underlines that any agreement, if any, will be done according to the law.

Latif Mahmood, the deputy spokesperson of Arg, said, “The negotiations are open, but an agreement of any sort will be done according to the constitution.”

Sources in Sepidar Palace said that Abdullah met all of the members of his electoral campaign Friday regarding the tensions.

Faraidoon Khawzoon, Abdullah’s spokesperson, said, “This is the last opportunity. If it doesn’t work then will decide based on the nation’s goodwill.”

Arg again started the process of its appointments, and Sapidar thinks about its next steps, especially in a situation where the US cuts its aids.

Apparently, no green light has been lit to see an end to the turmoil.