Latest News
Ghani vows revenge for death of nine in helicopter downing
President Ashraf Ghani Saturday vowed revenge for the downing of an Afghan Air Force helicopter on Thursday in Maidan Wardak province that claimed the lives of nine people.
In a telephone conversation with the relatives of the victims, Ghani stated that he would not forget the incident and he would take revenge for the attack.
“We will avenge the (death of) martyrs as they have been killed while defending the country. They came under attack for no reason,” Ghani said.
On Thursday, an Mi -17 military helicopter was shot down in Behsud district of Maidan Wardak province. Four crew members and five security force members were killed.
Government officials have accused fighters loyal to Wardak militia commander Abdul Ghani Alipour, also known as commander Shamsher (Sword), of shooting down the helicopter.
Iranian media said citing a source that Alipour had admitted his men had shot down the helicopter.
However, Alipour implied that the helicopters had been engaged in an operation against his men.
“When helicopters come to fight and kill civilians and carry out missile and rocket attacks on the Mujahidin, it does not mean that we welcome them with garlands,” Alipur reportedly told the Iran International.
Meanwhile, hundreds of security forces have been dispatched to Behsud to launch an operation against Alipour.
Speaking out against private militias, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib said on Saturday that independent activity by such groups is not acceptable.
“Operations by irresponsible groups are not acceptable. All people can join the Afghan Armed Forces to defend their land,” Mohib said at a press conference on Saturday.
The Defense Ministry (MoD) also stated that there was no difference between irresponsible armed men and Taliban militants and that the security forces would crackdown on the groups in defense of the people.
General Yasin Zia, Acting Defense Minister said: “This helicopter has been shot down by Alipour. The incident will be responded to at any cost. There is no difference between these people and the Taliban.”
The MoD said the helicopter was sent to Behsud to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers and to transfer wounded security force members to hospitals.
Mohammad Mohaqiq, President Ghani’s Advisor for Political and Security Affairs claimed that heavy casualties have been inflicted on both the security forces and men loyal to Alipour in the past few weeks.
Mohaqiq urged the government not to be too hasty to use force and “to try to resolve the issue through peaceful ways.”
Latest News
1399 a bleak year for Afghans as thousands died in the conflict
Afghans will on Saturday usher in 1400, a new year in the Persian calendar while remembering 1399 as having devastated thousands of families who lost loved ones to the war.
Celebrated by an estimated 300 million people around the world, Nawruz will be bittersweet for Afghans following yet another year scarred by attacks.
Hundreds of attacks against civilians and Afghan security forces were recorded in 1399 and a political settlement to the 20-year-old conflict has so far been elusive.
According to an Ariana News tally, at least 923 targeted assassinations took place in the last 365 days, including 11 journalists/media workers, 17 civil society activists, four provincial council members, and hundreds of government employees and security force members.
In addition, Ariana News’ tally found at least 649 people were wounded in targeted attacks.
Major attacks also rocked the country and devastated families in 1399.
Just six days into 1399, a Gurdwara, or temple used by Sikhs and Hindus, was attacked by Daesh militants, leaving 25 Sikhs dead and eight more wounded.
In June, Daesh militants struck again. This time attacking a maternity ward at Dasht-e-Barchi hospital. At least 24 people including women, newborn babies, and nurses were killed and 16 more were wounded in the attack.
Just an hour later, an explosion targeted a funeral ceremony in eastern Nangarhar province in which 24 people were killed and 68 others were wounded.
In October another major attack was carried out – also in Dasht-e-Barchi. But this time targeting students at an educational center. At least 24 people including a security guard and students were killed and 57 wounded. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.
Just days later, on November 2, Daesh militants attacked Afghanistan’s largest educational institution – Kabul University. At least 22 people were killed and 52 others injured in the attack.
In addition to these major complex attacks, insurgents also stepped up targeted attacks and assassinations against individuals or small groups of specific people – either by shooting them or placing magnetic IEDs against vehicles their targets were traveling in.
Even Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh was targeted in a magnetic IED explosion. Saleh did however survive but sustained minor injuries.
Military operations
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense says that Afghan forces have carried out more than 20,000 operations against the Taliban and other militant groups during this solar year.
In this time, the Taliban also attempted to take control of eight provinces and 132 districts, the Afghan Army said. According to the military, eight districts were retaken from the Taliban during the operations.
However, clashes between government forces and militant groups took a heavy toll on civilians.
According to the UN and Afghanistan Human Rights Commission’s tallies, at least 2,958 civilians were killed and 5,542 more wounded in clashes and bomb blasts during the last 365 days.
The reports stated on average eight people have been killed and 15 others wounded on a daily basis this solar year.
The UN blamed the Taliban for 53 percent, the government, and foreign forces for 15 percent, Daesh for five percent, and unknown armed men for 25 percent of civilian casualties.
On the other hand, the foreign troops stationed in Afghanistan did not suffer any casualties following the signing of a peace deal between the US and the Taliban in February last year.
The Afghan forces, however, suffered extremely heavy casualties in the past solar year with more than 12,000 Afghan soldiers reportedly having been killed.
The Afghan military claimed that 18,288 Taliban insurgents were in turn killed during clashes in the past 365 days.
Latest News
Hopes of political settlement rise as Doha teams ‘make progress’
The Afghan Republic and the Taliban negotiating teams have reportedly made a breakthrough in talks in Doha, a member of the government’s peace team said Saturday.
According to Fatima Gailani, a member of the Afghan Republic’s team, a breakthrough was made by the contact teams of the two parties to the talks.
She said the Afghan Republic’s team hopes to reach a political agreement before the start of the Istanbul summit, scheduled for early next month.
“The contacts teams of both sides hold meetings till late every night and they have reached an important success that will be announced soon. We wish to reach a political agreement before the start of the summit in Turkey,” Gailani said.
A number of Afghan politicians are meanwhile optimistic about the planned Istanbul summit on the Afghan peace process.
Zalmai Rassoul, Afghan Ambassador to the UK, stated: “An imposed peace would not be sustainable and such peace could be risky. Pressure should be put on the Taliban so that they reduce violence and agree on a ceasefire.”
Meanwhile, the UN says that it is ready to host and manage the Istanbul summit as a mediator between the two sides.
“We’re continuing our consultations with various parties on what the participation of the UN would look like in the next steps. I think we are ready to go to our guests,” Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General said.
This comes after Russia hosted a summit between the Afghan government and the Taliban delegations and other key stakeholders in Moscow, on Thursday, aimed at accelerating the process.
Latest News
Ghor district governor killed in magnetic IED explosion
District Governor of Tyora in Ghor province Mohammad Rariq Alam was killed in an explosion on Saturday, local officials confirmed.
Zalmay Karimi, a spokesman for Ghor Governor told Ariana News that a magnetic IED had been detonated against Alam’s vehicle.
Ghor spokesman Karimi, said the explosion happened while Alam was on his way to his office.
Police are investigating the incident, Karimi added.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
1399 a bleak year for Afghans as thousands died in the conflict
Ghani vows revenge for death of nine in helicopter downing
Hopes of political settlement rise as Doha teams ‘make progress’
Ghor district governor killed in magnetic IED explosion
Qureshi calls for early conclusion of Pak-Afghan talks on trade agreement
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
MMA fighter ‘throws match’ after threatened in locker room
Arrival of ‘sticky bombs’ in Indian Kashmir sets off alarm bells
Facebook faces growing criticism after Australia news ban
Sola: Taliban & Govt Delegations meeting discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Changes in leadership of security ministries discussed
Tahawol: Joint statement of US, Russia, China and Pakistan on Afghan peace discussed
Zerbena: economic reports of the past week reviewed
Morning News Show: Troika joint statement on Afghanistan peace discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
More than 2,000 Afghan children killed or wounded in 2020: AIHRC
-
Featured4 days ago
Amnesty International slams govt for not protecting human rights defenders
-
Latest News4 days ago
New Delhi is world’s most polluted capital for third straight year – IQAir study
-
Latest News4 days ago
Encrypted messaging app Signal stops working in China
-
Latest News3 days ago
Children as young as 11 beheaded by ISIS in Mozambique
-
Latest News4 days ago
Two killed in a targeted attack on university bus in Baghlan
-
Business5 days ago
Three security force members killed in Pashdan Dam attack
-
Featured4 days ago
Khalilzad to attend Moscow peace summit