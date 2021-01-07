Latest News
Ghani visits Nangarhar province
President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday morning visited Nangarhar province for meetings with the provincial Governor, military officers, local residents, writers and cultural figures.
The president was accompanied by his first vice president, national security adviser, a number of cabinet ministers, members of parliament and other officials.
This comes just over a year after Ghani visited Nangarhar where he met with the families of a deadly explosion in a local mosque.
The explosion inside a mosque in Haska Mina district left over 70 people dead.
AGO says over 1,800 corruption cases tacked this solar year
Officials from the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) say they have registered and processed more than 1,800 corruption cases in the current solar year.
The AGOl says that among these cases, 278 have been registered with the Judicial and Anti-Corruption Center and 1,122 others were registered with provincial prosecutors’ offices.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday Jamshid Rasouly the spokesman for the AGO said out of 278 corruption cases, 63 were related to the defense and security sector.
“During the fiscal year 1399, the Attorney General of the country has addressed 1,803 cases of corruption,” Rasouly said.
Rasouly said that these cases were recorded across the board including among employees from the health, security and defense sectors, municipalities, economy, rural development, social affairs, provincial supervisors, disaster management department, Da Breshna company, Statistics and Information Department, education, legal employees of the Ministry of Justice, customs, Higher education, agriculture and livestock, national council and provincial councils.
“Of the 278 corruption cases that were addressed, 215 were related to the cases of individuals and civil institutions and another 63 were related to individuals in the security and defense sectors.” Rasouly said.
But a number of experts believe that the Attorney General’s Office has not been able to deal independently with corruption cases in recent years.
Rasouly said however that in many instances the investigations are time consuming – especially those involving procurement contracts which involve bribery and embezzlement.
Meanwhile, findings by the Herat Trust Network and Transparency International Afghanistan indicate that unnamed Herat provincial officials have allegedly committed widespread fraud in the procurement process of goods needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
According to a probe by the two organizations, more than two million Afghanis worth of medical equipment has gone missing in Herat province.
A document, seen by Ariana News, shows prices paid for goods was considerably higher than what the actual market value was.
Local officials rejected the claims.
But as stated in the document, 10 items of medical supplies worth 1,881,450 AFN were sent to the Corona Hospital in Shaidaie area. These items were never delivered to the hospital, the document revealed.
The same problem was identified with another 17 medical items, worth 138,960 AFN, which were purchased for Covid Hospital No. 2 in Herat. Again, the documents seen by Ariana News point to these purchases never having reached the actual hospital.
Instead, according to Decree No. 60 of the Herat Governor, 10 x 32-inch TVs and an 85-inch TV with desks, receivers and other accessories, including 10 antennas and 100 meters of cable were ordered.
The document stated: “In addition, 10 computers, including eight desktops and two laptops, a camera, a camera and video lens, and some other items were purchased using the coronavirus budget, at the suggestion of local officials and with the approval of the governor of Herat.”
However, Zmari Hassan, from the provincial public health department, said these items were sent to patient contact centers for doctors/
He also said the purchase orders had not been run through the procurement process as staff had been “very busy”.
In September last year, the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) introduced the former governors of Herat and Nuristan and the current governors of Maidan Wardak and Badakhshan provinces to the prosecutor’s office on suspicion of mismanagement of the coronavirus budget.
But Rasouly said at the time: “Many of the embezzlement cases regarding the coronavirus budget which was shared by OIG or the intelligence services, have been finalized and forwarded to court, both in the capital and around the province. Other cases are under investigation and once these have been finalized the cases will be sent to court.”
Nearly a month ago, nine local officials and a member of the Herat Provincial Council were reported to the prosecutor’s office on charges of corruption and misuse of the coronavirus budget.
Trump supporters attempt to storm the Capitol as Biden victory sealed
Police in the US Capitol responded with drawn guns and tear gas on Wednesday as swarms of protesters stormed in and sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trump’s election loss shortly after some of Trump’s fellow Republicans launched a last-ditch effort to throw out the results, Reuters reported.
Police evacuated the House of Representatives and the Senate after pro-Trump protesters marched through the halls of Congress, forcing both chambers to suspend deliberations as they were meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November 3 election.
Reuters reported that one protester occupied the Senate dais and yelled, “Trump won that election.”
The chaotic scenes unfolded after Trump, due to leave office on January 20, addressed thousands of protesters, repeating false claims that the election was stolen from him due to widespread election fraud and irregularities.
At the time of the protest, lawmakers had been debating a last-ditch effort by pro-Trump lawmakers to challenge the results, an effort that failed to succeed.
Vice President Mike Pence, who had presided over the joint session of Congress, had already been escorted from the Senate.
Capitol Police told lawmakers in the House chamber to take gas masks from beneath their seats and prepare to put them on. Officers at the front door of the House chamber had their guns drawn as someone attempted to enter the chamber, Reuters reported.
Officers ordered people in the chamber to drop to the floor for their safety.
Election officials of both parties and independent observers have said there was no significant fraud in the November 3 contest, which Biden won by more than seven million votes in the national popular vote.
Pakistan welcomes start of second round of Afghan peace talks
Pakistan on Wednesday night welcomed the start of the second round of intra-Afghan negotiations and said the two teams have made significant progress to date.
In a statement issued by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Islamabad said: “The year 2020 witnessed substantial progress towards peace in Afghanistan, with a number of positive developments including conclusion of US-Taliban Peace Agreement on 29 February 2020, start of intra-Afghan Negotiations on 12 September 2020, and agreement on Rules and Procedures on 2 December 2020, which paved the way for meaningful progress in the peace talks.”
Islamabad stated that Pakistan remains “hopeful that the year 2021 will witness the dawn of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.”
The ministry of foreign affairs said Pakistan hopes the two negotiating teams will continue to engage with an open mind and will observe patience, prudence and perseverance to seize this historic opportunity for peace.
“We call upon both sides to remain constructively engaged and show flexibility in the negotiations for reaching an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement which would lead to lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
According to the statement: “Pakistan, on its part, would continue to extend all possible support for the Afghan peace process.”
However, the foreign ministry noted that the high level of violence in Afghanistan “remains a matter of concern. Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly called on all sides to take measures for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire. We are hopeful that the two sides will prioritize working out a road-map for a reduction in violence and ceasefire in the negotiations.”
Pakistan’s statement came just hours after the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team and the Taliban’s team officially resumed talks after a three-week break.
This next round of talks will see the two sides discuss the agenda and, according to sources, hopefully, a ceasefire.
