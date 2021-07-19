Latest News
Ghani visits Herat, says the Taliban has lost the war against the people
President Ashraf Ghani led a high-ranking delegation on Monday to the western province of Herat to assess the security situation, said the Presidential Palace (ARG) in a series of tweets.
According to ARG, Ghani met Afghan National Defense and Security Forces’ (ANDSF) members, scholars, and tribal elders and held a security session in the province.
Ghani said that Taliban has lost the war against the people and that Islamic scholars from around the world have called their war illegitimate, said ARG.
Ghani also claimed that Taliban are destroying schools and mosques in the country.
“We built thousands of mosques, but the Taliban has martyred 43 mosques. We are building schools, they (Taliban) are burning schools,” said Ghani.
In the meeting Ghani voiced his appreciation for the ANDSF and the sacrifices they are making in their fight against the Taliban.
Latest News
Khalilzad calls for urgent political settlement during Pakistan visit
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on Monday and met with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Khalilzad emphasized the urgency of a comprehensive political settlement between the Afghan government and the Taliban, one that leads to a sustainable peace and preserves Afghanistan’s security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, the US Embassy in Pakistan said.
Continued war in Afghanistan poses a risk to the entire region and holds back its development. Peace, by contrast, will enable regional connectivity and increased trade and development, the embassy said.
“We commit to do our part to make this vision a reality. Tangible and material support for the Afghanistan peace process is vital for its ultimate success, as are positive long-term relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” said the embassy.
Latest News
ANDSF retakes two districts in Helmand and Samangan
Officials confirmed that Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have retaken control of two districts in Helmand and Samangan provinces in the past 24 hours.
According to the officials Garmsir district in Helmand and Dara-i-Sawf in Samangan provinces were reclaimed by the ANDSF.
“Due to the operations of security, and uprising forces, the Dara-i-Sawf district has been recaptured,” said Monir Rahimi, spokesman for Samangan police.
Meanwhile, sources told Ariana News that Taliban also captured two districts in Ghazni and Kapisa provinces.
“Taliban should understand that they can’t win militarily,” said Bismillah Mohammadi, acting minister of defense.
In addition, heavy clashes between ANDSF and Taliban have been ongoing in Taloqan, Maymana and Kandahar cities in the past 24 hours.
“I assure people of Takhar that the city will not fall,”said a soldier in Takhar.
The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that 233 Taliban members have been killed and 88 others wounded during clashes with ANDSF across the country.
“Taliban can’t win militarily, but they lose on the battlefield,” said Nasir Ahmad Safi, an official from 201st Selab Corps.
On the other hand, a source confirmed that more than 20,000 families have been displaced due to clashes in Kandahar province.
Latest News
Erdogan plays down warning from Taliban over running airport
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the Taliban should “end the occupation of their brothers’ soil”, and played down a warning from the militant group of consequences if Turkish troops remain in Afghanistan to run Kabul airport.
Speaking to reporters ahead of a visit to northern Cyprus, Erdogan said the Taliban’s approach was not the way one Muslim should deal with another, Reuters reported.
“(The Taliban) need to end the occupation of their brothers’ soil and show the world that peace is prevailing in Afghanistan right away,” he said.
Ankara, which has offered to run and guard the airport in the capital after NATO withdraws, has been in talks with the United States on financial, political and logistical support for the deployment, Reuters reported.
