President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday morning traveled to Ghazni province.

Ghani’s office said in a statement that the purpose of his visit is to assess the overall security situation of the province.

According to the statement, he will have separate meetings with civilian and military officials as well as representatives of people from various districts of the provinces during his visit.

In addition, he will also follow up on the promises he made during his visit to the province last month.