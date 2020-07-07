Ghani urges Taliban to show flexibility, cut attacks

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2020)

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani urged the Taliban to show flexibility and cease attacks in full compliance with declaring a ceasefire.

Addressing a consultative meeting to strengthening consensus for peace, Ghani said that the Taliban are not committed to bringing peace in the country as they refuse to reduce their attacks.

The meeting was held on Monday in Kabul and representatives from 19 countries had attended the summit to establish a regional and international consensus on the Afghan peace process.

“We hope that Pakistan’s sincere cooperation in the start of intra-Afghan talks will be favorable, and we will continue to monitor this through diplomatic sources and ensure its results,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Gran Hiwad.

Pakistan’s foreign minister has stressed the need to remove obstacles to peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban and called on the international community to monitor the process.

On the other hand, peace talks between Afghans are said to be deadlocked due to the Taliban’s sabotage according to the government. But can holding such meetings pave the way for challenging dialogue between Afghans?

Several other meetings are scheduled to be held with the participation of representatives from several countries, including the United States and Russia, as well as international organizations such as the United Nations, as well as representatives from Pakistan, India, Iran, China, Egypt, and Qatar.