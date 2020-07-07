Latest News
Ghani urges Taliban to show flexibility, cut attacks
Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani urged the Taliban to show flexibility and cease attacks in full compliance with declaring a ceasefire.
Addressing a consultative meeting to strengthening consensus for peace, Ghani said that the Taliban are not committed to bringing peace in the country as they refuse to reduce their attacks.
The meeting was held on Monday in Kabul and representatives from 19 countries had attended the summit to establish a regional and international consensus on the Afghan peace process.
“We hope that Pakistan’s sincere cooperation in the start of intra-Afghan talks will be favorable, and we will continue to monitor this through diplomatic sources and ensure its results,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Gran Hiwad.
Pakistan’s foreign minister has stressed the need to remove obstacles to peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban and called on the international community to monitor the process.
On the other hand, peace talks between Afghans are said to be deadlocked due to the Taliban’s sabotage according to the government. But can holding such meetings pave the way for challenging dialogue between Afghans?
Several other meetings are scheduled to be held with the participation of representatives from several countries, including the United States and Russia, as well as international organizations such as the United Nations, as well as representatives from Pakistan, India, Iran, China, Egypt, and Qatar.
Freed Taliban prisoners could return to battlefield: AIHRC
Concerned about the release of thousands of Taliban prisoners, the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) says that there is no guarantee that these fighters would not return to the battlefield.
Thousands of Taliban prisoners, when released, put their finger on a document and sign it so that they would not return to the battlefield again. However, this guarantee is not enough for the Afghan Human Rights Commission. The head of the commission considers the guarantees obtained from these prisoners to be very weak.
“There is no guarantee that these prisoners will not return to the battlefield,” said Shahzad Akbar, head of the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission.
But the distance from prison to the battlefield is seen to have been short for Taliban detainees.
According to security officials, Qari Rohullah, one of the released Taliban prisoners who had returned to war after his release from prison, was wounded in a clash with security forces on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway, with more than a dozen of his subordinates being killed.
“Qari Rohullah was the one who was recently released from our prison,” said Ghulam Haidar Rahmanzai, Laghman’s national security chief.
But a Taliban spokesman called the reports of the return of those released on the battlefield baseless and an excuse for the release of the remaining prisoners of the group.
“This is the reason why the security forces do not believe in the release of the Taliban prisoners,” said Manzour Stanekzai, Laghman’s security commander.
The release of five thousand Taliban prisoners is one of the main conditions for the start of negotiations between the Afghans. Human rights organizations have called the release of these Taliban fighters without strong guarantees, dangerous. But the Taliban have repeatedly insisted on their commitment to the peace deal with the United States.
Messi calls off contract renewal negotiations and is ready to leave Barca in 2021, according to report
Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has called off negotiations over renewing his contract with the club and is ready to leave the Catalans when his current deal expires in 2021, according to a report by Spanish radio station Cadena Ser on Thursday (July 2).
The report said Messi and his father Jorge had begun discussing renewing his last deal with the club, which was signed in 2017, but that he no longer wishes to stay at the Camp Nou.
The report added that Messi is angry about leaked media reports that appeared to make him seem responsible for events at the club, such as the January sacking of coach Ernesto Valverde, and that he is frustrated about the squad’s lack of quality.
The Argentine’s representatives and Barcelona did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Messi, who turned 33 last month, scored his 700th career goal on Tuesday (June 30) against Atletico Madrid, but the milestone strike ended in disappointment as Barca drew the game 2-2 in the latest blow to their bid to retain the Spanish title.
Barca trail Real Madrid by four points in the title race with five games remaining after Real beat Getafe 1-0 on Thursday.
Previously known for his shy personality off the pitch, Messi has become more vocal in his criticism of the club in the last year.
In January he hit out at sporting director Eric Abidal, who he said had implied players had led to Valverde being sacked.
In a February interview with newspaper Mundo Deportivo, he declared the team were not good enough to win this season’s Champions League.
Then in April, he criticized the board for implying players were not willing to accept a pay-cut to help the team’s financial difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic.
Source: Reuters
Key Taliban commanders among 16 killed in Baghlan, Badakhshan clashes
At least 15 Taliban insurgents were killed in clashes with the Afghan forces in Baghlan-Samangan highway, police said.
In a statement released on Tuesday, police stated that the militants attacked and blocked the highway on Monday.
According to the statement, a combination of army, National Directorate of Security (NDS), police, and the special unit of police and air forces have launched a counterattack in the area.
At least 15 militants including a group’s key command – Qari Juma Gul – were killed in the air and ground raids, the statement said.
The Afghan forces have pushed back the Taliban, the statement noted.
Meanwhile, the insurgents attacked Pahn Dara, Persian name, area in Yaftal district of Badakhshan on Monday, and faced “resistance” by the Afghan security forces, Sanaullah Rohani, the provincial police spokesman said.
Rohani said, the Taliban designated judge for Yaftal was killed and two key commanders of the group were wounded as police pushed back the attack.
No casualties inflicted on the Afghan forces, he added.
The Taliban militant group yet to comment about the incidents.
Global healthcare IT market likely to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% in 2020
Agricultural laboratory put to operation in Kandahar
Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 369 deaths, total cases 2,0917
Tahawol: Concerns over corruption in Afghan customs
Sola: regional meeting on Afghan peace
Morning News Show: Afghan refugees’ status in Iran and Pakistan
Tahawol: gov’t prepares for regional meeting about peace
Tahawol: Khalilzad talks with Taliban on Afghanistan’s economy
