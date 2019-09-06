Ghani to visit Washington: Sources

(Last Updated On: September 6, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani and a 13-member delegation will travel to Washington D.C. to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, sources said.

According to the sources, the trip was initially scheduled for Saturday, September 7th but has been postponed to a later date.

In the meeting with U.S. president, Ghani will discuss the Afghan government’s concerns over the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement and the upcoming Afghan presidential election, sources familiar with this trip added.

Earlier this week, U.S. special representative for Afghanistan’s reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad came to Kabul for briefing Afghan leaders on the U.S.-Taliban draft agreement.

Although the Afghan presidential office asked for clarifications on the document, Zalmay Khalilzad and Gen. Austin Scott Miller, Commander of US and NATO Forces in Afghanistan traveled back to Qatar on Thursday night for resuming talks with the Taliban.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump should approve the final agreement with the Taliban, experts believe that President Ghani’s visit to the United States is crucial and U.S. final decision on Afghanistan will be clear during this visit.

This comes as there have been concerns over President Trump’s rush to end U.S. longest war and the consequences of a bad deal made with the Taliban.