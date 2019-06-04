Ghani to Visit Islamabad on June 27

(Last Updated On: June 4, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday that he will visit Pakistan on 27th of June to discuss counter-terrorism and the Afghan peace process with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his message to mark Eid al-Fitr on Tuesday morning, Ghani said that he will visit Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan on a formal invitation of Imran Khan.

President Ghani is expected to discuss bilateral ties, regional security, economic relations, the Afghan peace process, regional connectivity, and counter-terrorism with Pakistan’s leader.

On Friday, Ghani met Imran Khan on the sideline of the 14th annual summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi Arabia city of Mecca on Friday, where Pakistan’s leader reaffirmed his country’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

“The regional connectivity and integration, the peace process and fighting against terrorism are important because it will eliminate poverty and bring prosperity to the people of the region,” Imran Khan said.

The upcoming trip of president Ghani to Pakistan will be his first official visit since Imran Khan took office on August last year.