Ghani to meet with Republic’s talks team in Doha but not the Taliban
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will meet with the republic’s negotiating team in Doha, Qatar, during his visit but is not expected to meet the Taliban negotiating team.
Ghani left Kabul early Monday for Kuwait, to attend the funeral ceremony of the late Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, and will then travel on to Doha.
Speaking to Reuters, a close aide to Ghani said Monday: “Several meetings are planned to discuss efforts for deepening Afghanistan-Qatar ties and mutual cooperation in various areas.”
The aide then said Ghani will also meet the Afghan representatives who are holding talks with the Taliban.
“But it is clear that Ghani will not meet the Taliban officials as there has been no reduction of violence and they continue to kill innocent civilians,” said a senior western diplomat overseeing the ongoing peace process.
This latest development comes amid stalled peace talks between the two sides. Also, last week, US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad flew from Washington to Doha in what is believed to be a bid to restart the first phase of talks.
This weekend, Khalilzad told NPR that the US “will not walk away” from the war-torn country should the intra-Afghan negotiations fail.
“We will not make the mistake that was made after the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was to abandon Afghanistan. And the consequences were grave for Afghanistan because of the mistakes the Afghan leaders made,” he said.
He said now was the time for Afghanistan to seize the opportunity to negotiate a roadmap “where groups of different ideas or ideologies, values, can coexist in the same country.
“And at the same time, there is a lesson for the United States that we cannot abandon Afghanistan. We cannot turn our back.”
He said this did not mean the US necessarily needed to maintain a military presence in Afghanistan nor continue a war just to have a military presence – “but that if the conditions are right, [if] we don’t feel threatened, that we can withdraw our military forces or adjust them accordingly, but maintain focus, relations, economic assistance, political relations, diplomatic relations, to encourage the consolidation of a peace agreement, should it be arrived at by the Afghans.”
He stated the current peace talks situation was a moment for the Afghan leaders not to repeat the mistakes of the past, but instead to build a consensus-based system where all key players can participate, “and perhaps peace in Afghanistan can change the dynamics even regionally.”
UN chief condemns Nangarhar attack, urges speedy political settlement
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned Saturday’s suicide attack on a government compound in Nangarhar province that killed at least 13 people.
In a statement issued by the UN, Guterres said those behind the attack must be held accountable and brought to justice.
“The Secretary-General reiterates the urgency of achieving a peaceful settlement of the conflict. The United Nations remains committed to support the people and Government of Afghanistan in this important endeavour,” the statement added.
In a separate message on Twitter, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed “outrage” at the killing of civilians.
“Extremists and spoilers need shunning,” the post read.
Saturday’s attack came as representatives of the Afghan government and Taliban are engaged in negotiations in Doha, Qatar, to end the conflict in the country which has raged for40 years, claiming thousands of lives and displacing millions of people.
Ghani heads to Kuwait, for Emir’s funeral, and then to Qatar
Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani left early Monday for Kuwait to attend the funeral of the late Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who died last week.
After paying his respects, Ghani will immediately head for Doha, Qatar, to meet with high-ranking government officials.
Ghani is expected to arrive in Doha late Monday on an official visit and is scheduled to meet Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, the Gulf Times reported.
Doha is currently the venue for the intra-Afghan negotiations between the republic’s negotiating team and the Taliban. No mention has yet been made as to whether Ghani will meet with either side during his visit to the Qatari capital.
Rights watchdog raises concern over increase in targeted killings
The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) has expressed deep concern over increasingly frequent targeted civilian killings across the country.
In a statement released Sunday, the AIHRC said their findings showed that in the first six months of this year, 533 people had been killed and 412 wounded in systematic and targeted assassinations.
“News of targeted attacks on activists, government officials, religious scholars and other civilians every day. This has created an environment of anxiety and fear, at the time when we most need to engage, mobilize, raise our voices and shape our peace process. Extremely worrying,” tweeted AIHRC chairwoman Shaharzad Akbar.
She also said the tactic has “created an environment of intimidation and fear. This is horrific and must stop.”
The rights commission found that in the southern Kandahar province alone, 122 civilians, including seven women, were killed between February 19 and September 20 this year.
The release of the statement coincided with another violent day across the country – which left at least four prominent Afghans dead in targeted attacks.
Earlier Sunday the Ministry of Defense confirmed two officers of its legal department were assassinated in Kabul. Two other prominent figures, Hamdullah Arbab, a commissioner for the Access to Information Commission and Zarifa Ghafari, the female mayor of Maidan city both survived targeted attacks.
The sharp rise in assassinations and attempted assassinations comes as Afghan peace negotiators and Taliban members continue to discuss the framework for intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha.
