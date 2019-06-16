Breaking News

Ghani to Attend Afghanistan-England Cricket Match in UK

Ariana News

(Last Updated On: June 16, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday morning left Kabul for London, United Kingdom, at the head of a high-ranking delegation, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

According to the statement, president Ghani is expected to hold meetings with the U.K. officials during his visit to the country.

The president would also attend an ICC World Cup match between Afghanistan and the host England, the statement said.

The match is scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Manchester city of U.K., the statement said.

It comes as the Afghan team has so far played against Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and South Africa and has lost all four matches.

