Ghani threatens to fire Balkh security chiefs over boy’s kidnapping
President Ashraf Ghani has threatened to fire security chiefs in Balkh province if they fail to locate and rescue the abducted nine-year-old boy, Abdul Rauf.
Abdul Rauf was kidnapped three months ago, by armed men in military uniforms, from PD4 of Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh.
After the abduction, a video released on social media showed the child blindfolded and chained up naked, in bitterly cold temperatures.
The child in the video was heard begging his parents to do everything they can to secure his release.
Ghani’s spokesman Dawa Khan Meenapal wrote on Twitter Saturday that all security officials in Balkh will be fired if they fail to rescue the child.
Meanwhile, the Balkh governor Farhad Azimi Balkh stated that the Afghan forces have conducted several operations in the hope of rescuing the boy.
According to Azimi, a number of security forces have been wounded during these attempts.
Azimi said the boy’s relatives claim Taliban militants have also detained eight people in connection with the abduction.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.
Republic’s peace team fully prepped for next round of talks: Abdullah
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said Sunday that the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team will accelerate the peace talks in Doha.
Addressing a virtual meeting with the ambassadors of a number of foreign countries and representatives of international entities in Kabul, Abdullah stressed the importance of regional and international consensus around the ongoing peace talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
“I cannot stress more on the need for consensus in the region and also consensus-building, with our partners in the international community, party participation of your excellencies… today shows the keenness on the part of our partners,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah stated that the Afghan team arrived in Doha on time and is ready to negotiate with full authority on any issue related to the agenda.
“They left Kabul reassured of broad consensus about the pursuit of negotiations on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and presenting a unified voice together that is what they are doing,” Abdullah said.
He added that a comprehensive ceasefire and a reduction in violence are the priorities of the Afghan peace team.
“When it comes to us, of course, achieving an inclusive peaceful settlement is our goal and preserving that achievement of the past 20 years and the sacrifices which are the results of the sacrifices of our people and these are the guiding principles for our negotiating team,” Abdullah noted.
The peace talks resumed 12 days ago in Doha after the Republic’s team and the Taliban’s team took a three-week break.
NSA says govt will maintain peace by force if talks fail
The National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib said on Sunday that government will maintain peace by force if intra-Afghan peace negotiations currently underway in Doha fail.
Speaking during a visit to the southern province of Helmand to assess the security situation, Mohib told Afghan soldiers that the Afghan security and defense forces have the capability of eliminating the armed opposition.
“Those (Taliban) who do not want, despite government’s willingness to compromise; but they want to fuel insecurity in the country and disturb the people; if it is not achieved via dialogue (peace), we will maintain peace by force.”
Meanwhile, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander of US forces in Afghanistan General Scott Miller on Saturday met with the Taliban delegation in Doha to discuss issues around peace negotiations.
The Taliban delegation led by the group’s deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar discussed the importance and implementation of the agreement and the current situation of the country with the US officials, the Taliban political spokesman Mohammad Naeem said.
“All sides emphasized that issues should be solved via dialogue and every side should fairly fulfill its responsibilities in this regard,” Naeem tweeted.
The Taliban also discussed “the issue of the release of its remaining detainees and the removal of [their members from the US] Blacklist, which are the text and important items of the [US-Taliban] agreement.”
“The lack of total implementation of the agreement, and especially not taking serious measures about the above mentioned two articles, which should have been acted on to the large extent, can affect the ongoing process of negotiations,” Naeem stated.
Afghan Sikhs call for peace following mass migration
Only 250 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus have remained in Afghanistan following the evacuation of hundreds of their community members from cities across the country last year.
The vulnerable minority stated that they had the highest migration rate of all groups in Afghanistan and lost a huge number of Sikhs and Hindus to violence in the last five years of President Ashraf Ghani’s tenure.
Chairman of the Sikh and Hindu Council, Ram Sarn said that around 500 Sikhs and Hindus left Afghanistan following the deadly attack on their Gurdwara, or temple, in Shor Bazar of Kabul city last year.
About 200 worshipers were reported to have been in the building at the time of the attack which lasted about an hour.
Twenty-five Sikh worshippers, including one child, were killed in the March attack.
“People left Afghanistan to protect their families. If a real government comes and the human rights of citizens like us are not violated, they will return to Afghanistan,” Ram said.
Meanwhile, challenges such as land grabbing, poverty, and harassment have forced the remaining community to settle in one of their religious sites in Kabul.
Sikhs and Hindus have urged the warring parties to stop the war and bring peace to Afghanistan.
“A durable peace must come. We have witnessed 40 years of war – it is enough. The situation has worsened. If the situation continues this way the remaining Sardars (Sikhs) will leave Afghanistan,” said Sundar Singh district representative of the community.
