Ghani tells ECO Summit peace is critical to region’s future
President Ashraf Ghani said at the 14th ECO Summit held virtually on Thursday that Afghanistan is poised to serve as a roundabout between central, east, south and west Asia and a platform of international and regional cooperation.
Ghani said internationally managed and monitored elections to elect the next president is critical in ensuring a balance between constitutional continuity and change.
Ghani said Pakistan has an especially significant role to play in supporting a lasting peace process, for it is the country most likely to suffer from the adverse consequences of a failed peace process.
Addressing the virtual gathering, Ghani said: “We, the people and government of Afghanistan and our international partners, have a true sense of urgency to make and build peace. Your support for a comprehensive ceasefire to accelerate the negotiations in Doha is essential.”
He said for forty-two years, “we have been denied the fundamental right to peace. It is time to stop the violence that has turned our beautiful country into a killing field.”
The 14th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) was chaired this year by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The theme of the Summit “Regional Economic Cooperation in the Aftermath of COVID-19” saw leaders of regional countries share their perspectives on COVID-19 challenges.
Ghani scraps NTA salary scale system
President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday instructed the Ministry of Finance to stop the National Technical Assistance (NTA) salary scale system, effective at the start of the new solar year, the Presidential Palace (ARG) said.
According to ARG, Ghani also said that the NTA positions will be changed to contract posts and a salary increase will be given to low-ranking employees.
“The NTA process will continue until the new year and in the next leadership session of the government, the mechanism (of the change) will be made,” said Fatima Morchal, deputy spokeswoman for the president.
Currently 24,000 government employees are employed on the NTA salary scale system and affects those earning between 38,000 and 250,000 AFN a month.
Members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) said government should share their plans with them.
“Government should complete its investigation and send their plan to parliament,” said Sayed Azim Keberzani, a member of the Wolesi Jirga.
This comes after MPs recently refused to approve the budget for the new fiscal on the grounds that government workers needed a pay increase.
As a result, government approved a pay rise, and stated that it would increase salaries by 2,000 AFN from the new solar year
Efforts underway to safeguard Afghan women’s property rights
Through the Afghanistan Land Administration Project (ALASP) the government of Afghanistan has started distributing property Occupancy Certificates for land owners with priority for women.
World Bank reported that while Afghanistan’s laws give women equal rights to own land and property, ignorance, weak law enforcement, and social norms have combined to deprive Afghan women of their property rights.
According to the article, experts estimate that less than five percent of land ownership documents in Afghanistan include the name of a female owner.
Given the social, economic, and cultural importance of property ownership, equitable access to land is key to empowering Afghan women.
In the article it stated that excluding women from owning land or property has led to their marginalization in political and economic spheres and limited their decision-making roles at home and in communities.
As such, equal access to land ownership is key to empowering Afghan women, the article stated.
The Ministry of Urban Development and Land (MUDL) however has reportedly been improving land administration and promoting better access to registration services, especially for women.
Supported by a number of agencies, and financed by the World Bank, this project has so far resulted in MUDL having issued 34,370 Occupancy Certificates (OC) and more than half include a woman’s name.
These initiatives have helped many Afghan women acquire certificates that prove their rightful ownership and protect them from eviction, encroachment, or dispute. The legal documents also guarantee they can pass on their property to their children and shield them from homelessness, the World Bank article stated.
The article also stated that consistent with the new legal framework, co-titling for occupants of state land is mandatory, and husbands are now required to include their wives’ names on the certificates.
In addition, there is also now dedicated help desks in eight provinces to support women seeking an Occupation Certificate, encourage female enrollment, and facilitate co-registration.
SIGAR finds over $2 billion in capital assets wasted in Afghanistan
The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) has found that of the nearly $7.8 billion in capital assets in Afghanistan, paid for by the US, about $2.4 billion in assets is unused, abandoned, or destroyed.
The report to Congress released on Monday morning summarizes all capital assets in Afghanistan paid for by US agencies that SIGAR found in its prior work to be “unused, not used for their intended purposes, deteriorated or destroyed.”
The capital assets reviewed were funded by the US Department of Defense, USAID, OPIC, and the State Department to build schools, prisons, a hotel, hospitals, roads, bridges, and Afghan military facilities.
The report stated that of the nearly $7.8 billion in capital assets reviewed in its prior reports, SIGAR identified about $2.4 billion in assets that were unused or abandoned, had not been used for their intended purposes, had deteriorated, or were destroyed.
SIGAR also found that more than $1.2 billion out of the $7.8 billion in assets were being used as intended, and only $343.2 million out of the $7.8 billion in assets were maintained in good condition.
Most of the capital assets not used properly or in disrepair or abandoned are directly related to US agencies not considering whether the Afghans wanted or needed the facilities, or whether the Afghan government had the financial ability and technical means to sustain them, the report read.
It also stated that this waste of taxpayer dollars occurred despite multiple laws stating that US agencies should not construct or procure capital assets until they can show that the benefiting country has the financial and technical resources, and capability to use and maintain those assets effectively.
According to Special Inspector General John F. Sopko, “SIGAR’s work reveals a pattern of US agencies pouring too much money, too quickly, into a country too small to absorb it.”
“The fact that so many capital assets wound up not used, deteriorated, or abandoned should have been a major cause of concern for the agencies financing these projects.
“The lesson of all of this is two-fold. If the United States is going to pay for reconstruction or development in Afghanistan or anywhere else in the world, first make certain the recipient wants it, needs it, and can sustain it. Secondly, make certain before you spend the money there is proper oversight to prevent this type of waste,” Sopko said.
