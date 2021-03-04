Ghani tells ECO Summit peace is critical to region’s future

(Last Updated On: March 4, 2021)

President Ashraf Ghani said at the 14th ECO Summit held virtually on Thursday that Afghanistan is poised to serve as a roundabout between central, east, south and west Asia and a platform of international and regional cooperation.

Ghani said internationally managed and monitored elections to elect the next president is critical in ensuring a balance between constitutional continuity and change.

Ghani said Pakistan has an especially significant role to play in supporting a lasting peace process, for it is the country most likely to suffer from the adverse consequences of a failed peace process.

Addressing the virtual gathering, Ghani said: “We, the people and government of Afghanistan and our international partners, have a true sense of urgency to make and build peace. Your support for a comprehensive ceasefire to accelerate the negotiations in Doha is essential.”

He said for forty-two years, “we have been denied the fundamental right to peace. It is time to stop the violence that has turned our beautiful country into a killing field.”

The 14th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) was chaired this year by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The theme of the Summit “Regional Economic Cooperation in the Aftermath of COVID-19” saw leaders of regional countries share their perspectives on COVID-19 challenges.