Ghani Stresses on Raising Public Awareness About Voters’ Registration Process

President Ashraf Ghani has issued necessary directives about the voters’ registration process and urged all Afghan people to register themselves in the remaining few days.

Ghani discussed on voters’ registration process with the governors of 34 provinces, security and Independent Election Commission (IEC) officials in a conference at Presidential Palace on Thursday.

He instructed officials to provide the needed facilities for women in registration centers and also called on religious scholars to inform people about the importance of this process.

In the meantime, IEC expressed optimism over the increase in number of people registering for the election.

“The participation of people in voters’ registration process was satisfactory in the recent days,” Hafizullah Hashemi, IEC commissioner said.

IEC officials have confirmed Oct. 20 as the date of holding the Long-delayed Afghan parliamentary and district council elections.

Earlier, President Ghani insisted over the transparency of the upcoming election and vowed to hold the elections before presidential elections next year.