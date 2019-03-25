Ghani Stresses on Quality Education as He Inaugurates New School Year

(Last Updated On: March 25, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani on Monday stressed on quality education in schools after inaugurated the new school year by ringing the bill at Amani High School in Kabul.

Criticizing the quality of education in schools, Ghani said that the current education system results in an increase in unemployment in the country.

He stressed that a plan should be initiated to address this situation.

The president, meanwhile, said violence against teachers and students is not acceptable and that parents should feel secure while allowing their children to attend schools.

“I have no tolerance for violence against students and teachers,” Ghani said. “The students should be safe in schools.”

He stressed that the security threats against students and teachers should end.

At the event, Acting Education Minister Mirwais Balkhi urged the government to pay heed to salaries of the teachers in schools. He said the salaries of teachers should be increased so that it could ease their mental pressures.

It comes as last year a report published on education in Afghanistan which concluded that nearly 44 percent of all children in Afghanistan are not going to schools.

The report blamed the ongoing conflict and worsening security situation, combined with “deeply engrained” poverty and discrimination against girls, for the 3.7 million children aged between 7 and 17 years old who are out of school.