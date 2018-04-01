Ghani Stresses on People’s Role in Peace Process

(Last Updated On: April 01, 2018 6:29 pm)

Inaugurating a number of key projects in eastern Paktia province on Sunday, President Ashraf Ghani urged citizens to increase public pressures on the armed oppositions for ensuring peace in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of sub-station power project and Arghande-Gardez power line in Paktia, Ghani said that electricity will light up houses & offices, create jobs and will pave way for investment in the province.

He said the sub-station will reduce electricity bill from 30 AFN to 6 AFN per kilowatt and play important role in the industrialization of the province.

During the visit, Ghani also inaugurated a new housing project, Paktia industrial park, and the new police headquarters building.

Separately, at a gathering attended by government officials in the provincial capital Gardez, the president said the government is committed to bringing peace and holding a transparent & timely election in the country.

He said people’s efforts will lead the peace process to success and their participation in the upcoming parliamentary and district council election is a must.

Emphasizing on government’s anti-corruption efforts, Ghani, meanwhile said that dozens of Interior Ministry officers have been arrested on corruption charges and referred to judiciary institutions.

He said even if the Interior Minister was found guilty of corruption, will not be left without prosecution.