Ghani Stresses on Management of Ceasefire with Taliban

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2018 11:34 am)

President Ashraf Ghani in his meeting with governors and officials has insisted on the management of ceasefire with the Taliban group, saying a smallest threat cannot be acceptable.

The Presidential Palace in a press release said that President Ghani has praised the management of all authorities in all across the country and emphasized that Afghan forces will have response against any threat during the ceasefire.

According to the Press release, Ghani also welcomed the Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Imam of Kaaba’s regarding the war in Afghanistan.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz’s recent statement on Afghanistan-Taliban ceasefire has added to the growing optimism in Afghanistan that peace talks with the Taliban could resume.

The High Peace Council also welcomed the king’s and the Imam of Kaaba’s statement and said it would help the cause. The Kaaba Imam also prayed for peace and stability in Afghanistan.