Ghani states a stable Afghanistan would benefit the region
President Ashraf Ghani said Tuesday at the 9th Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference in Dushanbe, in Tajikistan, that a stable Afghanistan is in the interests of all countries in the region.
Addressing delegates at the meeting Ghani said peace today is not just a wish for the Afghan nation but a necessity for the people.
He also said Afghans have been deprived of this right to peace for 42 years.
“We want peace because peace today is not just a wish for our people but a necessity. We and our partners are looking for a solution and peace,” Ghani said.
Ghani also said that a regional consensus on this issue is vital to Afghans and said he hopes Tuesday’s Heart of Asia Conference will bring an end to the ongoing war in Afghanistan.
Ghani also said that transfer of power to another president in Afghanistan must be done in accordance with the Constitution.
“The Taliban must call a ceasefire and the international community must monitor the ceasefire,” Ghani said.
Ghani also said instead of war the Taliban must put their legitimate demands on the table.
Reiterating earlier statements, Ghani said Afghanistan is in a position to play the role of an Asian crossroads in the region and that good relations between countries in Central Asia was critical to the development of Afghanistan.
“Afghanistan-Tajikistan relations are based on mutual respect and trust,” he added.
On the issue of borders with neighboring countries, Ghani stated Afghanistan hopes its borders will become an example of mutual cooperation.
Meanwhile, foreign minister Hannef Atmar said at the Heart of Asia conference that the international community supports the idea that Afghanistan’s achievements of the last two decades should be preserved when it comes to the peace efforts.
Meanwhile, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon announced his country’s support in all sectors, especially in helping Afghanistan achieve a lasting peace.
“We are ready to work with Afghanistan to implement key projects. The experience of forty years of war in Afghanistan shows that there is no military solution to the Afghan crisis,” Rahmon said.
Rahmon also announced his support for the Afghan government’s stance in peace talks and he called on countries in both the region and the world to work for peace with the government and people of Afghanistan.
The pain of the citizens of Afghanistan is the pain of the Tajik people, Rahmon said.
“We will take effective steps to resolve the Afghan crisis. “Tajikistan wants peace in Afghanistan, and cooperation with Afghanistan is a priority in Tajikistan’s foreign policy.” Rahmon added.
Referring to Tajikistan’s past, Rahmon said: “The process of national reconciliation in our country took five years. Thousands of our citizens settled in Afghanistan. In the same days, Professor Burhanauddin Rabbani and Ahmad Shah Massoud, made a historic service, and the first talks between the Tajiks took place in Kabul.”
A civil war was fought in Tajikistan almost immediately after independence from the Soviet Union, lasting from 1992 to 1997. Since the end of the war, newly established political stability and foreign aid have allowed the country’s economy to grow.
Regional ministers discuss need for peace at Dushanbe summit
India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed delegates at the 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process Ministerial Conference in Dushanbe on Tuesday and pointed out that a “double peace” was need – peace within the country and peace around the country.
Focusing in on three key points, Jaishankar said: “For a durable peace in Afghanistan, what we need is a genuine ‘double peace’, that is, peace within Afghanistan and peace around Afghanistan. It requires harmonizing the interests of all, both within and around that country.”
He also stated that if the peace process is to be successful, “then it is necessary to ensure that the negotiating parties continue to engage in good faith, with a serious commitment towards reaching a political solution”.
According to him all parties to the conference “are striving for a more inclusive Afghanistan that can overcome decades of conflict. But that will happen only if we stay true to principles that Heart of Asia has long embodied. Collective success may not be easy but the alternative is only collective failure.”
Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif also addressed delegates and said Tehran supports a peace process that is Afghan-led but called on the UN to not allow foreign countries’ policies to jeopardize Afghanistan’s future.
He also said there was a need for a responsible withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and emphasized that “the region must be vigilant to fight against Daesh.”
“All countries should be alert about Daesh’s attempt to use religious extremist elements in religious and ethnic conflicts in Afghanistan,” he said.
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meanwhile said his country is working with all parties to accelerate the Afghan peace process.
On the planned US-backed peace summit in Istanbul, scheduled to take place early next month, Cavusoglu said he hopes the meeting will produces tangible results.
“We have invited many countries, we expect the Istanbul Summit to pave the way for an end to the war in Afghanistan.”
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is also attending the Dushanbe conference, told delegates “we have consistently cautioned against the role of spoilers both within and outside Afghanistan.”
He said Pakistan was also concerned about the continuation of violence across Afghanistan.
UNAMA chief Deborah Lyons in turn told delegates at the conference the “collective support of regional countries will be critical in the success of the Afghan Peace Process”.
Tuesday is day two of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process summit which was founded in 2011, in Istanbul, Turkey. The initiative was established to address the shared challenges and interests of Afghanistan and its neighbors and regional partners.
The Heart of Asia is comprised of 15 participating countries are Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Russian, Pakistan, China, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.
New Zealand Defence Force lowers its flag in Afghanistan
The remaining New Zealand Defence Force personnel in Afghanistan have returned home, after having lowered the flag on the NZDF’s 20-year deployment to the country.
NZDF Defense News reported that more than 3,500 NZDF personnel have served in Afghanistan in this time, in what has been one of the NZDF’s longest-running deployments.
Ten New Zealanders lost their lives while serving in the country.
Colonel Ben Bagley, the Senior National Officer for the final contingent, said its six personnel had made a significant contribution.
“While small in number, we had sizeable tasks ahead of us when we first arrived in Afghanistan last year. When we lowered the New Zealand flag, we were all quite proud to be the last Kiwis to represent our country in Afghanistan,” he told NZDF Defense News.
Bagley was based at the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission headquarters in Kabul and his role included planning, liaison and preparation for the transition of security, camps and bases; and setting the conditions for the change in footprint of coalition forces in line with Afghan peace processes.
Three NZDF personnel were supporting the United Kingdom-led mentoring for the Afghan National Army Officers’ Academy (ANAOA).
Over time, the NZDF’s role at the ANAOA changed from training cadets to one of mentoring Afghan trainers.
Draft Dushanbe declaration discussed at Heart of Asia meeting
The first day of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) summit was held between Deputy Foreign Ministers of the participating countries in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, Monday, where all officials emphasized the need for accelerating the Afghan peace process.
The meeting was attended by representatives of the participating and supporting countries, international and regional organizations, international financial institutions, the Tajikistan Foreign Ministry said.
“Participants discussed the draft final document of the Ninth Ministerial Conference ‘Heart of Asia – the Istanbul Process’ – the Dushanbe Declaration,” the ministry added.
The participants also stressed the need for a regional consensus and to put pressure on the Taliban to end the long-term war in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Nab urged influential countries to force the Taliban to call a ceasefire.
“International consensus is not only important for peace in Afghanistan but also for creating a unified vision of regional connectivity and glory. As we emphasized at the Ministerial Meeting in Kabul that the Afghan peace process is an opportunity for all of us to find a common vision for regional connectivity, cooperation, and economic development,” Nab stated.
Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Khosrow Nazeri called on the participating countries not to leave Afghanistan alone at this crucial moment.
“We, the representatives of the participating countries, strongly support bringing peace and power to the region and Afghanistan,” Nazeri said.
He added that the Istanbul process is a very important ground for preparing the region “to pay more attention to the Afghan peace process.”
The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process was founded on November 2, 2011, in Istanbul, Turkey.
The organization was established to address the shared challenges and interests of Afghanistan and its neighbors and regional partners.
The Heart of Asia is comprised of 15 participating countries are Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Russian, Pakistan, China, UAE, and Saudi Arabia
