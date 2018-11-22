Ghani Slams Taliban, Pakistan for Recent Bombing in Kabul

(Last Updated On: November 22, 2018)

President Ashraf Ghani says those who brought suicide attacks to Afghanistan are responsible for the recent bombing in Kabul.

Ghani visited Kabul Emergency hospital last night to meet with the victims of Tuesday’s attack in Uranus hall.

During his speech at the hospital, Ghani said: “Taliban cannot absolve themselves of responsibility by only condemning the attack”.

He added that the Taliban should stop killing Afghans, Muslims, and human beings once and for all and urged the insurgent group to take practical steps towards peace.

The President further said that such a cowardly attack has never been carried out in the history of Afghanistan.

“In the course of our history, even under the darkest eras, there have never been such a targeted, coward and heinous attack against the Ulema, against the Birthday of the Prophet (PBUH) and against Islam,” he stressed.

He continued that the enemies of Afghanistan broke all moral and Islamic values by attacking our tradition and national identity, vowing that the attack would not remain unanswered.

Without naming a specific country, President Ghani said that a neighboring country is behind the attack.

“Sanctuaries and support infrastructure of suicide attacks, training centers, and financial resources of terrorists are all located in a neighboring country,” he emphasized.

Ghani called on the international community to take action against that country.

Senior Afghan military and civilian leaders have always accused Pakistan of sheltering and supporting terrorists while Pakistan rejected the allegations.

The recent attack in Kabul targeted a gathering of religious scholars, who were celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), killing at least 55 and injuring 94 others.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. Taliban condemned the attack in a statement.