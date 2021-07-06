Latest News
Ghani slams Taliban and Pakistan for ongoing ‘bloodshed’
President Ashraf Ghani has accused the Taliban and Pakistan of perpetuating the “bloodshed and destruction” in Afghanistan.
Addressing a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Ghani stated that the Taliban have chosen to fight instead of making peace and that “we will stand up against them.”
“The people of Afghanistan should be alert, upon the announcement of the US’ withdrawal I called on the Taliban and Pakistan to take a decision and they have taken the decision to fight. The responsibility for bloodshed and destruction lies with the Taliban and their supporters,” Ghani said.
Ghani stressed that there is neither a deal with nor a surrender to the Taliban. “We live a dignified life, now is the day of honor, determination, and will.”
“If the Taliban think they can subdue us; they will not achieve this goal in a hundred years. The Taliban and their supporters are responsible for bloodshed and destruction,” he noted.
Ghani’s warning comes amid a substantial increase in violence across the country, and specifically in the north.
Since the start of the foreign troops withdrawal on May 1, the Taliban has ramped up attacks and seized dozens of districts across the country – setting off warning bells both inside and outside the country.
The insurgent group has also captured a number of border crossings along the Tajikistan-Afghanistan frontier, which has given rise to concern among the country’s northern neighbors.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon that he was ready to provide the necessary support to his Tajik counterpart to ward off any threats emanating from Afghanistan.
In a statement issued by Putin’s office, Moscow said the two leaders had discussed the situation along the Tajik-Afghan border in a telephone conversation.
“The discussion focused on the difficult situation on the Tajik-Afghan border caused by the escalation of armed confrontation in Afghanistan, including in the border area,” the statement read.
“Vladimir Putin confirmed his readiness to provide Tajikistan with the necessary support, both bilaterally and within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation,” read the statement.
On Sunday, over 1,000 Afghan military personnel retreated to Tajikistan as Taliban fighters closed in on border crossings between the two countries.
According to reports, 1,037 Afghan military personnel crossed into Tajikistan following armed clashes with the Taliban.
Reports also emerged over the weekend that at least 300 Afghan security force members crossed into Tajikistan on Saturday amid heavy clashes with the Taliban.
Intensive operations launched across country to retake fallen districts
National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib said Tuesday large-scale operations have been launched against the Taliban across the country to regain fallen districts.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Mohib stated that so far at least 14 districts have been cleared of Taliban.
Mohib noted that the Defense and Interior Ministries are implementing new plans to control the situation.
“The Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Defense are working to contain the war in order to change the situation. We will retake the district buildings that were captured by the Taliban, and the people are ready to support the security forces and fight against them (the Taliban),” Mohib said.
Mohib, meanwhile, stated that the US will hand over seven Blackhawk helicopters to the Afghan forces next week.
He added that the US will gradually hand over more helicopters “which is very effective in providing air support to our forces.”
One dead, 21 wounded in Kandahar car bomb
A car bomb explosion in Kandahar has killed at least one person and left 21 others wounded after being detonated in the city, the interior ministry said in a statement.
The incident took place at around 2pm in the PD7 Kandahar city on Tuesday, the statement said.
The statement did not provide further details.
However, provincial health officials said 24 wounded and one dead were taken to the Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar city.
According to the health officials the wounded included 15 civilians and nine soldiers.
Local officials have not yet commented.
But a security source said the blast took place near a security force unit.
No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Turkish, US defense ministers to discuss Kabul airport plan on Wednesday
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said he would discuss with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin on Wednesday a plan for Turkey to operate and guard Kabul’s Hamid Karzai airport after the NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, adding there was no final decision yet.
Ankara has offered to run and guard the airport after NATO’s withdrawal, and has been in talks with allies, namely the United States, on financial, political and logistical support, Reuters reported.
Security of the airport is key for the operations of diplomatic missions in Afghanistan after the withdrawal.
Speaking to a group of reporters after a cabinet meeting on Monday, Akar said talks on the details of the mission were still underway, and that the airport must be operational so the Afghan government is not isolated from the world following the pullout.
“From making certain decisions at the United Nations, NATO, to reaching an agreement with the Afghan government, as well as political, financial, and logistical support, we are in contact with various countries. Meanwhile, our talks with the Americans also continue,” Akar said. “No final decision has been made yet, but our talks continue.”
