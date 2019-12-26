Ghani Should Be Removed From Power, Insisted Some Of The Political Parties

(Last Updated On: December 26, 2019)

Ashraf Ghani and the current government are not supporters of peace and transparent election, said some of the parties and electoral teams on Thursday.

Islamic Unity Party known as Hezb-e Wahdat-e Islami Afghanistan, held their political conference on Thursday which had many prominent political figures such as Abdullah Abdullah, Karim Khalili, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, and many more as speakers. The main theme of the talks in this conference was about the presidential election.

CE and electoral candidate, Abdullah Abdullah warned that Ghani reaching the power relying on ‘Fraud’ is not possible.

“The whole performance of Ghani and his team is based on ‘lie’. They will do anything to reach their goals. Taking the power with ‘fraud’ for them is not possible this time,” said Abdullah.

This comes as Gulbuddin Hekmatyar stressed that the government should be replaced with a government that is not against peace and transparent election.

“We will apply pressure to take our rights. The first thing to do is to change the current government with a state which is acceptable for all Afghans,” said Hekmatyar. He also added that he is against the election going into the second round.

In the meantime, Karim Khalili, leader of the party and chair of the high council of peace, stated that the Taliban will not negotiate peace with the government.

“Peace is not a governmental process. The Taliban will not negotiate with government especially this government and this president,” said Karim Khalili.

Ahmad Wali Masood, one of the presidential candidates, stressed that it will not take more than a week to eradicate the current government.

“We can take Ghani out of power in a week in case there is strong political intention. We can set civil protests around the presidential palace with 20,000 people. How long he is going to resist,” said Ahmad Wali Masood.

On the other hand, Ghani’s electoral team continuously denied ‘fraud’ in the election. They insist that the only way to take power is the presidential election and people’s votes. The presidential election was held on September 26th. Ashraf Ghani won the preliminary results with more than 50% votes which raised extreme reactions of the other electoral teams including Abdullah Abdullah.