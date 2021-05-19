Latest News
Ghani setting up 8-member council that will include Taliban: Hekmatyar
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of the Hizb-e-Islami party, says that President Ashraf Ghani along with a number of politicians has agreed to form an eight-member “decision-making” council.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Hekmatyar stated that the council would make the final decisions on national issues in Afghanistan.
Ghani, former President Hamid Karzai, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Jamiat-e-Islami leader Salahuddin Rabbani, Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, Hizb-e-Wahdat Islami leader and the president’s advisor Mohammad Mohaqiq, former Vice President Karim Khalili, and an as yet unnamed member of the Taliban will be on the council.
“The High Council of Government should be formed alongside the government. And limited figures and influential party leaders or let me say influential laterals must be part of it,” Hekmatyar said.
This comes as Ghani reportedly had meetings with prominent Afghan figures over the past few days – meetings aimed at building consensus over establishing the council.
Hekmatyar, meanwhile, stated that the current government would be replaced with another government “which would be accepted by all parties.”
He also claimed that the controversial issue around the 7,000 Taliban prisoners would be resolved. He said they would be released and the US would also remove the names of the group’s leaders from blacklists.
“Foreign forces will withdraw from Afghanistan. The current government will be replaced by a government that is acceptable to all. The High Council of Government would be formed with Taliban participation. Their prisoners would be released and names of their leaders would also be removed from US blacklists,” he said.
Latest News
Watchdogs call for immediate end to attacks on activists and journalists
Amnesty International along with nine other watchdog organizations said in a joint statement on Wednesday that the Afghan government has failed to adequately respond to complaints of threats and early warning signals of attacks against human rights defenders and journalists.
“Defenders are faced with an impossible choice of balancing their commitment to work in their country with threats against themselves and their families,” the statement read.
“We call on the Government of Afghanistan to take greater responsibility to ensure the safety and security of defenders, activists, and journalists, and to end impunity for the attacks against them.”
The group stated “the timing of escalating attacks against human rights defenders, activists and journalists appears to be linked to the ongoing peace process between the Government of Afghanistan, the United States, and the Taliban”.
They said from September 2020 until May 2021, a total of 17 human rights defenders have been killed, including nine journalists.
During this period, over 200 human rights defenders and media representatives reported that they were receiving serious threats.
According to the statement: “These attacks are aimed at silencing peaceful dissent and those working on human rights, especially women’s rights, as well as those seeking justice and accountability for human rights violations.
In addition, the group said: “The attack targeting school children in Kabul on 8 May, is a devastating reminder of escalating violence against civilians, especially against women and girls.”
They also stated that with the announcement of an unconditional withdrawal and no progress on the peace process, the promotion and protection of the rights of human rights defenders and journalists does not seem to be a priority.
“The lack of respect for International Humanitarian Law and the absence of accountability for attacks against human rights defenders and activists, have only increased the danger to defenders and emboldened perpetrators,” they said.
The use of civilian targets for military gains was also slammed by the group who said the Afghan authorities and the international community must call on all
parties to end this and to safeguard the progress in human rights made over the last two decades so as to ensure they are not scaled back as a result of the
ongoing negotiations.
The group noted that civil society members, women human rights defenders and journalists often have had to relocate within Afghanistan and, in some cases, even temporarily leave the country with their families for safety concerns.
“State mechanisms for the protection of defenders including the recently appointed Joint Commission for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders have yet to be operationalized,” the statement read.
They also said much more must be done to ensure that the peace process takes into account the threats, harassment, intimidation and attacks occurring in the country and to ensure that it does not exacerbate people’s suffering.
“The crisis unfolding in the country requires a strong commitment to direct engagement and support for Afghan defenders to work and live in safety and dignity,” the statement read.
In turn, the group called on the Afghan government and relevant international actors to take certain steps, including that the newly established government-led Joint Commission deliver on its objectives to provide effective protection to human rights defenders at risk.
“We call for access to information on the measures that the Joint Commission has taken so far to provide immediate protection to defenders, investigate the threats against them and to bring suspected perpetrators to justice,” the statement read.
They also called on the Taliban and other groups targeting civilians and human rights defenders to immediately end the violence and prioritize intra-Afghan peace talks as a way to ensure sustainable peace.
The group also suggested the establishment of a national monitoring mechanism, and an impartial and independent mechanism internationally to investigate the killings of human rights defenders and journalists in order to clarify the circumstances in which the defenders were killed, and to expeditiously bring those responsible to justice.
In conclusion the group stated that effective representation of human rights defenders, especially women, needs to be ensured in any peace process that has a bearing on their security.
“Participation must include guarantees of safety, and effective and equitable representation of views.”
Signatory Organizations:
Amnesty International
Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA)
Civicus
FIDH, within the framework of the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders
World Organisation Against Torture
(OMCT), within the framework of the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders
Front Line Defenders
South Asians for Human Rights
Urgent Action Fund for Women’s Human Rights – Asia & Pacific
Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom
Latest News
Taliban ready to start meaningful talks: negotiators
Two members of the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team, who are in Kabul, said on Wednesday that the Taliban is ready to start meaningful negotiations.
Habiba Sarabi, a member of the Republic’s negotiating team, said peace talks to finalize the agenda of intra-Afghan negotiations will resume once members of both teams are back in Doha, Qatar.
“When the Taliban delegation arrives in Doha, they will inform us, then we will also go to Doha to start negotiations to finalize the agenda,” said Sarabi.
“The Taliban has been preparing for meaningful talks,” said Ghulam Farooq Majrouh, another member of the Republic’s negotiating team.
Meanwhile, sources said the Taliban is ready to attend peace talks sessions following progress that has been made on the release of 7,000 Taliban prisoners.
“Peace talks in Doha were not successful; it did not have any results. All hopes are on the Turkey Conference, and it is an important conference,” said Humayoun Jarir, a member of Hizb-e-Islami.
The Afghan government has meanwhile said they will release the 7,000 Taliban prisoners if it results in a ceasefire and political settlement.
“We are ready for discussions about this; if the Taliban has an intention for a durable peace and ceasefire” said Dawa Khan Minapal, head of Government Media and Information Center (GMIC).
This comes after Afghan Republic peace talks team members and Taliban representatives met in Doha in Qatar on Friday (May 14) and discussed the need to speed up negotiations.
The talks, which started in September, have largely stalled while a US-proposed peace meeting scheduled for Turkey was also put on hold after the Taliban refused to attend.
In this time however, violence across Afghanistan has intensified.
Latest News
Wardak MP claims Taliban seized parts of Jalrez district
Taliban militants have captured parts of Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province, an Afghan PM said Wednesday.
Mahdi Rasikh, MP for Maidan Wardak in the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) shared a message attributed to an Afghan soldier who stated that the Taliban stormed the district at around 3 am Wednesday.
According to the soldier, four outposts fell to the Taliban and the district is also under siege.
The soldier stated that some victims and wounded soldiers have remained on the battlefield, and “they [Taliban from around the district compound] are shouting at us to surrender.”
Rasikh meanwhile said in a statement that the area of Dar-e Sanglakh in Jalrez district, a mere 60km from Kabul city, has been captured by the Taliban.
This comes as the government conducted at least two clearance operations in the district following failed operations to arrest controversial public uprising forces’ Commander Alipour and Commander Shamshir, in the Bihsud district of the province.
Alipour’s command center and checkpoints were captured by the Afghan forces during the operation.
“Now more than 30 tanks and an army unit is present in Bihsud. But the Taliban captured Sia Khak and it seems that the army is not there to protect people and fight against the Taliban,” Rasikh said.
“Following the collapse of Jalrez, the Taliban would attack the Bihsud district and Bamiyan province with full forces,” Rasikh warned.
So far, neither the government nor the Taliban has commented on this regard.
