Ghani Sets ‘a Month of Ceasefire’ as Pre-condition for Talks with Taliban

(Last Updated On: October 29, 2019)

Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib publicly shared details of President Ashraf Ghani’s peace plan on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Mohib said the new plan requires Taliban to announce at least a month of ceasefire before the start of any negotiations.

For the past couple of years, the government was ready for negotiations with the Taliban without any pre-condition. On Tuesday, Mohib said that has changed now.

President Ghani’s national security advisor added that by announcing a ceasefire the Taliban political leaders should prove their control over their commanders and fighters.

He further said that the plan has been shared with the international community including the United States of America.

In addition to Taliban, the plan emphasizes on negotiation with Pakistan.

“Peace talks will not have a result until Pakistan gives a guarantee to Afghanistan that they will not support or substitute Taliban with other groups,” Mohib reiterated.

Meanwhile, NSA Mohib said the U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who was in Kabul during the last couple of days, did not focus on peace talks.

He said Khalilzad was in Kabul to discuss the release of two foreign professors who were kidnapped by Taliban in 2016.

“[Khalilzad] wanted to discuss the release of two professors who are under custody of the Haqqani Network. There was no discussion about peace,” he said.

This comes as the Taliban has repeatedly announced that the group is not ready to hold direct talks with the Afghan government, calling it a “U.S. puppet.”