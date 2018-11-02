Ghani Seeks Second Term as President

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2018)

President Ashraf Ghani has revealed that he is seeking re-election in the upcoming presidential election set for April 2019.

Speaking during an interview with Bloomberg, Ghani said that he seeks re-election in a bid to finish the works which were launched during his ongoing tenure, including the peace efforts aimed at ending the 17-year war that’s maimed and killed tens of thousands of people in the country.

He said democratic stability was his priority. “The elections must produce a leader with a mandate to move Afghanistan forward, put an end to the inherited crises of the last 39 years,” Ghani told Bloomberg.

This comes as the upcoming presidential election is set to take place on April 20th next year.

In addition, the Independent Election Commission on Friday announced a timeline for the presidential polls, following the parliamentary election which was held on October 20, in 33 provinces except for Ghani province.