Ghani Secures Majority Votes in Presidential Election

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has announced the preliminary results of Afghan presidential election on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
The results were announced after almost three months of delay.
According to the results, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani with earning 50.64% of votes has secured majority of poll in the elections, While Abdullah Abdullah earned 39.52% of votes stands at second place.
The vote count of all the candidates are as bellow:
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Percentage
|
Mohammad Ashraf Ghani
|
923868
|
50.64%
|
Dr. Abdullah Abdullah
|
720990
|
39.52%
|
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
|
70242
|
3.85%
|
Rahmatullah Nabil
|
33921
|
1.86%
|
Dr. Faramarz Taman
|
18066
|
0.99%
|
Sayed Noorullah Jalili
|
15526
|
0.85%
|
Abdul Latif Pedram
|
12608
|
0.69%
|
Enayatullah Hafiz
|
11374
|
0.62%
|
Mohammad Hakim Torsan
|
6504
|
0.36%
|
Ahmad Wali Massoud
|
3942
|
0.22%
|
Mohammad Shuhab Hakimi
|
3324
|
0.18%
|
Ghulam Farooq Nejrabi
|
1606
|
0.09%
|
Mohammad Hanif Atmar
|
1565
|
0.09%
|
Noor Rahman Leywal
|
865
|
0.05%
The voter turnout was 1,824,401 people in the Afghan presidential election.