Ghani Secures Majority Votes in Presidential Election

(Last Updated On: December 22, 2019)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has announced the preliminary results of Afghan presidential election on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

The results were announced after almost three months of delay.

According to the results, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani with earning 50.64% of votes has secured majority of poll in the elections, While Abdullah Abdullah earned 39.52% of votes stands at second place.

The vote count of all the candidates are as bellow:

Candidate Votes Percentage Mohammad Ashraf Ghani 923868 50.64% Dr. Abdullah Abdullah 720990 39.52% Gulbuddin Hekmatyar 70242 3.85% Rahmatullah Nabil 33921 1.86% Dr. Faramarz Taman 18066 0.99% Sayed Noorullah Jalili 15526 0.85% Abdul Latif Pedram 12608 0.69% Enayatullah Hafiz 11374 0.62% Mohammad Hakim Torsan 6504 0.36% Ahmad Wali Massoud 3942 0.22% Mohammad Shuhab Hakimi 3324 0.18% Ghulam Farooq Nejrabi 1606 0.09% Mohammad Hanif Atmar 1565 0.09% Noor Rahman Leywal 865 0.05%

The voter turnout was 1,824,401 people in the Afghan presidential election.