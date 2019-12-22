Breaking News

Ghani Secures Majority Votes in Presidential Election

Ariana News Leave a comment 35 Views

(Last Updated On: December 22, 2019)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has announced the preliminary results of Afghan presidential election on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

The results were announced after almost three months of delay.  

According to the results, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani with earning 50.64% of votes has secured majority of poll in the elections, While Abdullah Abdullah earned 39.52% of votes stands at second place. 

The vote count of all the candidates are as bellow:

Candidate

Votes

Percentage

Mohammad Ashraf Ghani

923868

50.64%

Dr. Abdullah Abdullah

720990

39.52%

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar

70242

3.85%

Rahmatullah Nabil

33921

1.86%

Dr. Faramarz Taman

18066

0.99%

Sayed Noorullah Jalili

15526

0.85%

Abdul Latif Pedram

12608

0.69%

Enayatullah Hafiz

11374

0.62%

Mohammad Hakim Torsan

6504

0.36%

Ahmad Wali Massoud

3942

0.22%

Mohammad Shuhab Hakimi

3324

0.18%

Ghulam Farooq Nejrabi

1606

0.09%

Mohammad Hanif Atmar

1565

0.09%

Noor Rahman Leywal

865

0.05%

The voter turnout was 1,824,401 people in the Afghan presidential election.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

‘Khalid Dandan’, His Partner Killed In Car Robbery

(Last Updated On: December 22, 2019)Two of the leading criminals in Kabul named Khalid known …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News