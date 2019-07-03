Ghani Says Won’t Deal Over Security Forces For Sake Of Peace

(Last Updated On: July 3, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday said that the people of Afghanistan want peace but he will not deal over the Afghan security forces in the peace process.

Speaking at the 205th Atal Corps in Kandahar province, President Ghani said that the Afghan security forces will not reduce after a possible peace deal with the Taliban insurgent group.

Ghani further said that he is following peace in line with the suggestions of the Grand Consultative Peace Jirga.

He said Afghan security forces succeeded to foil the enemies objectives of toppling the government and the division of the country.

The President tasked relevant authorities to give a promotion to any soldier who has served more than three years or fighting at the battlefields.

In addition, he said that the security forces were able to change their defensive mode to an offensive during the last six months.

Referring to the upcoming presidential elections, Ghani called on the security forces to remain impartial but urged them to vote for their favorite candidates.

Meanwhile, Ghani tasked the local authorities and security institutions to transfer and organize funeral ceremonies for those soldiers who loses their life in defending their country.

Leading a delegation of high-rank officials, President Ghani traveled today to Kandahar province where he inaugurated several public welfare projects.