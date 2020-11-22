Latest News
Ghani says Geneva Conference will determine Afghanistan’s future
President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday that the Geneva pledging conference will influence Afghanistan’s future development and path to self-reliance and peace.
“We will gather virtually tomorrow for the 2020 Geneva Conference on Afghanistan. We aim to realize the decades’ hopes of all Afghans for a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan, said Ghani.
“The outcomes of this pledging conference will heavily influence the country’s future development and our path towards self-reliance and peace.”
Based on the official schedule, the pledging conference will run over two days from Monday and bring together 70 countries and international organizations – all of whom will attend the summit virtually.
The conference will focus on three key issues: financial support for the Afghan government; preserving the achievements of the past 19 years and support for the Afghan peace process.
Questions have been raised however on whether the Afghan government has implemented its commitment from the 2018 Geneva conference.
“We want to say that people are concerned about governance in Afghanistan. People do not trust either side,” said Rafi Azizi, the head of a civil society organization.
Afghan delegates meanwhile said they will try their best to convince the international community to continue its support.
However, the international community had set 10 conditions for financial support to Afghanistan.
“The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan implemented all conditions set by the international community. We are ready to attend the conference,” said Latif Mahmood, head of government media and information center.
Some participants say that it is a key opportunity for the international community to support Afghanistan but securing more funding will be difficult because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Janne Taalas, Special Envoy of Finland for the Geneva Conference 2020, said in an interview with VOA that some countries will review their aid to Afghanistan due to the spread of coronavirus.
Lack of job opportunities in Afghanistan raises concerns
Minister of Industry and Commerce Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani said on Sunday that workers in Afghanistan have no job security nor are there enough job opportunities for graduates.
Ghoryani said that reforms need to be brought in the recruitment processes in government and in the private sector.
“We want our investors to put their money back into the country. We are willing to help a trader and a craftsman. We will also provide work security,” said Ghoryani.
Meanwhile, some investors say that educational institutions do not have the capacity to train people for what is needed today.
“Young entrepreneurs [with small and medium-sized businesses] make up the backbone of the country’s economy,” said Zabiullah Zairmal, an investor.
On the other hand, some members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) urged the government to support the private sector so as to boost job creation programs.
“I am excited about the prospects for the private sector in Afghanistan,” said Nahid Farid, a member of Wolesi Jirga.
This comes after new graduates have continued to raise the issue of a lack of job opportunities in the country for them.
Sanjay Dutt’s new thriller weaves the story of an Afghan cricket academy
Well known Indian actor Sanjay Dutt’s latest movie “Torbaaz” highlights the hardships children in Afghan refugee camps face and how, as an army officer, he tries to lure children away from terrorist activities and focus instead on cricket.
Dutt plays the role of an army officer who also takes on the role of cricket coach to teach Afghan children living in a refugee camp about the game.
Also starring in the movie – which was mostly filmed in Afghanistan – is Rahul Dev, who plays the role of a terrorist leader who tries to get the children of the refugee camp to become suicide bombers.
Because of COVID-19, the December 11 release will be on Netflix, Indian media outlets reported, and not at movie theatres as hoped for.
Saleh vows to track down network behind Kabul city rocket attack
Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh vowed on Sunday to track down those responsible for Saturday’s deadly rocket attack on Kabul city which has been claimed by ISIS (Daesh).
Saleh also said, on his Facebook page, after an early morning meeting with security officials that the death toll had risen to 10 from the attack and the total number of wounded was 51.
“We will find out the networks who facilitated in transporting the materials (rockets) used in the attack,” Saleh said.
Although the attack was claimed by ISIS, officials blamed the Taliban – who have in turn denied involvement.
This was the third major attack in Kabul claimed by ISIS in less than a month.
Two previous attacks targeted educational centers and killed nearly 50 people, mostly students.
Saleh also said on Saturday that security branches have made “great progress” in their investigations into the Kabul University attack.
He said details of the network that planned and carried out this attack were becoming clearer each day and that findings would be released to the public in the near future.
“Whenever the investigation is finished, we will share the details with the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
Saleh also stated that “a change in method is key to bringing about a change in the situation,” and called on Afghans to cooperate with government to eliminate insurgency.
Despite the Taliban’s denial of having been part of Saturday’s rocket attack, many officials believe otherwise.
Recently, interior ministry data showed that in the past six months the Taliban have carried out 53 suicide attacks and detonated 1,250 explosive devices that have left 1,210 civilians dead and 2,500 wounded.
