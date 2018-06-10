Ghani Says Firmly Committed to Political Solution to Conflict with Taliban

Following ceasefire announcement by Afghan government and the Taliban insurgent group, President Ashraf Ghani says the Afghan government is firmly committed to a political solution to the conflict with the Taliban.

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Beijing, Ghani said he was pleased that the Taliban have accepted the government ceasefire declaration for Eid.

“This is the first break in 23 years and we ask for your support to utilize the window for moving forward with intra-afghan peace talks,” he told participants at the conference.

The Afghan leader also thanked his Uzbek counterpart for hosting the Tashkent conference on Afghanistan on March 2018, adding that the conference introduced a fresh dynamic in regional cooperation on peace.

On relations with Iran and Pakistan, Ghani said that Kabul has reached to specific agreements with Tehran and Islamabad.

“We have engaged in an intensive dialogue with Iran through five specialized committee and are focused on integrating the progress into a framework agreement,” he said.

“Our bilateral dialogue with Pakistan has resulted in a framework agreement called APAPPS (Afghanistan, Pakistan, Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity) signed May 14, 2018. Our focus now is to translate the agreement into real momentum on the ground on reduction of violence, acceleration of peace process, combating terrorism and narcotics, and regional connectivity and cooperation,” he added.

He stated that the progress with Pakistan is on the paper, adding that Kabul is hopeful to see the progress on the ground.

Meanwhile, Ghani thanked India and China for their agreement to cooperate on Afghanistan.