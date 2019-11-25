Ghani Says Can’t Tolerate Bullying, Use of Threat

(Last Updated On: November 25, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani on Monday criticized the culture of bullying and use of threat.

Speaking at an event in Kabul, Ghani said, those who are not respecting the rule of game and are threatening others to violence, without any logic are not tolerable.

He emphasized that governmental forces are impartial and non-political, but he warned that Afghan forces will take legal actions against negative freedoms.

“When law and rule of game is not accepted, then how you curb the violence. Those who are threatening other citizens to violence, without any reason or logic, it is not tolerable,” Ghani said.

The President further said that interference of government officials in judicial affairs will be deemed as a crime.

In addition, President Ghani criticized a report released by NAI, an organization providing advocacy and support to media industry in Afghanistan since 2004.

“Do not attack the dignity of Afghan people for seeking refuge in foreigner countries. We have incidents that clearly aims that an asylum application be accepted,” he added.

Ghani also said that he has taken efficient steps for the Freedom of Speech such as the investigation of cases of violence against journalists during his term which is incomparable to what had been done in past.

His comments come after Former President Hamid Karzai expressed his concerns that the Freedom of Speech is under threat. Karzai said specific individuals have been threatened, wounded or even killed for expressing their views. He listed latest attacks, including assassination of Waheed Muzhda, a writer and pro-Taliban analyst.