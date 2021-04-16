Latest News
Ghani says Afghanistan is ‘not at risk of collapse’
President Ashraf Ghani said on Thursday that US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s decision to withdraw foreign forces set the context for a “reset” of assumptions, alignments, and actions and that the Afghan government is “not at risk of collapse”.
Addressing a virtual event organized by Azerbaijan’s Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Ghani said: “We are not at risk of collapse. The narrative of the Afghan government falling apart is a false narrative.”
According to him, Afghan commandos, special forces, and air force alone are 40,000 strong, and “they have trained among the best, they are among the best in the region.”
“As long as this force stays, there is no risk of state collapse,” Ghani said adding he is proud to be their commander-in-chief.
He also said all these forces have been brought into one command of the Afghanistan National Authority for Special Operations and that they carry out 30 to 40 operations every day “with precision and determination”.
Ghani added that the people of Afghanistan are also armed “and ready to defend their villages and districts”.
He said the nature of the war has become a challenge as there are no rules to it, pointing out that never since the Mongol invasion have women and Ulema been targeted and assassinated.
“It’s this unrestricted war that needs to end,” he said.
Ghani said he had a “very constructive” conversation with Biden on Wednesday night and a good one-and-a-half-hour meeting with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday.
He said: “I respect President Biden’s decision,” and that in the 24 hours that followed the phone conversation he spent worked to “help frame the next chapter of our relationship with the United States, NATO, non-NATO allies” including Azerbaijan that has close to 1,000 troops in Afghanistan.
He said the fundamental issue was that as the context changes, Afghanistan must change accordingly.
Ghani pointed out that Biden’s decision was a game-changer as “it forces all actors and stakeholders in the region, in Eurasia, in the Islamic world and globally to rethink their assumptions.”
He said Biden’s decision now removes the uncertainty over whether US troops would be withdrawn adding that this uncertainty has hovered over Afghanistan for the past two years.
“Now the ambiguity has been removed, we have clarity.”
Ghani also stated it brings an end to the narrative of US/NATO being “part of a larger regional competition and Afghanistan as a site of the competition with other big powers”.
“Also, I hope this puts an end to conspiracy theories,” he said adding that for Afghanistan, it is now a narrative of responsibility, of partnership, of nation-building, peacebuilding and market building among others.
Regional countries will also have to rethink the parameters of their own security and their partnerships with Afghanistan he said adding that the UN will get a “renewed importance” in its function as a peacemaker.
Ghani said Biden’s move heralds a new chapter in the strategic partnership with the US and according to Blinken the Strategic Partnership Agreement and the Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA) will “remain intact” while assistance for the defense and security forces and humanitarian assistance will continue.
He said this was, however “a moment of choice for the Taliban. Will they opt for peace that is on the table? Or will they opt for conquest?”
Ghani stated that Biden and Stoltenberg’s announcement on the withdrawal of troops also provided “a moment of choice for Pakistan.”
He said for Pakistan it is a decision of destiny. “Will it opt for regional cooperation, international partnership, and regional prosperity through joint efforts, or will it give way to the forces that have tendered to support and sustain the Taliban and the wave of extremism for which Pakistan next to Afghanistan has probably paid the highest price? So, it is a moment of decision.”
Ghani also reiterated earlier commitments that for the sake of peace he was willing to hold elections within the next six to 12 months so the people “can choose their leader”.
Iran nuclear chief says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site
Iran has begun 60% uranium enrichment at its Natanz plant, the country’s nuclear chief said on Friday, days after an explosion at the site that Tehran blamed on Israel.
“We are producing about nine grams of 60% enriched uranium an hour,” Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told state television.
“But we have to work on arrangements… to drop it to 5 grams per hour. But then we will simultaneously produce 20% (uranium),” Salehi said.
Earlier, parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Iranian scientists had successfully started enriching 60 percent uranium at 12:40 a.m. local time (2010 GMT).
“The will of the Iranian nation makes miracles that thwart any conspiracy,” Qalibaf said on Twitter.
In Vienna, a spokesman for the United Nations nuclear watchdog IAEA declined to comment on the Iranian statements about 60% enrichment.
Iran has said its decision to increase enrichment to its highest level ever was in response to sabotage at its nuclear site at Natanz on Sunday by Israel.
Iran and global powers are meeting in Vienna to try to rescue a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Washington three years ago, in an effort potentially complicated by Tehran’s decision to ramp up uranium enrichment.
The 2015 agreement sought to make it harder for Iran to develop an atomic bomb – something it denies ever trying to do – in return for lifting sanctions.
Abbas Araqchi, Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator at nuclear talks in Vienna, said on Tuesday that Iran would activate 1,000 advanced centrifuge machines at Natanz.
An Iranian official told Reuters that “60% enrichment will be in small quantity” only.
Multiple Israeli media outlets have quoted unnamed intelligence sources as saying the country’s Mossad spy service carried out the sabotage operation at the Natanz complex. Israel – widely believed to be the only Middle Eastern country with a nuclear arsenal – has not formally commented on the incident.
Iran’s Zarif says Taliban has to change based on democratic ways
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Friday that the Taliban has to “change based on democratic ways.”
Addressing Raisina 2021 conference virtually, Zarif stated: “If they (Taliban) want to go back to their 90s ideology, it will be impossible, as there is a new and different Afghanistan today.”
Zarif’s remarks come a day after US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced a full withdrawal of all foreign troops starting May 1.
According to them, all troops will be out of Afghanistan by September 11 – the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States.
Zarif stated that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan is a positive move. He also called on the Taliban to reduce violence as the US prepares to leave Afghanistan.
“The Taliban should not use this opportunity to increase their violence. They should understand that the people of Afghanistan have had enough violence,” Zarif said.
“It is important for all Afghans to agree on what they want and then work on the details on how to create it. Regional countries should help Afghanistan create that picture, a democratic government, balanced ethnic representation, and a strong economy,” he added.
“The role of Civil Society in Afghanistan today is not comparable to 2001 or the 1990s. While there are problems that remain in the country, we need to preserve what has been achieved in Afghanistan and ensure its continuity,” Zarif noted.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan National Security Adviser (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib at the event stated: “Everyone can be represented in the democratic republic of Afghanistan. The Taliban cannot believe that they will be able to force themselves on the people,” Mohib said.
He stated that democracy is what brings Afghans all together and provides an opportunity for a pluralistic society to function.
“The peace process must include all the different groups of the Taliban. No group or faction should or can be excluded,” Mohib said.
Referring to the US and NATO’s decision for a full withdrawal from Afghanistan, Mohib stated that the Afghan security forces are capable to defend their countries.
He said Biden’s withdrawal plan is a great opportunity for the Afghans to take control of the security situation in the country.
“Afghanistan does not need US combat troops on the ground, it needs support for its armed forces,” Mohib said.
“The Taliban had a great opportunity after the Doha agreement to be more tolerant and take it as an opportunity to lead their group forward. However, they began a narrative of victory, which was false and arrogant,” Mohib stated.
“It’s time for the Taliban to make peace with the Afghan government and become part of the mainstream Afghan society.”
Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the Afghan peace process must be Afghan-led and owned.
“This means that the outcome of the process should be in the collective interests of the Afghan people,” Jaishankar said.
“We will do whatever is in our power and interests by working with our neighbors to ensure that Afghanistan’s interests are protected,” he added.
“Afghanistan needs a double peace – peace within the country and peace around the country. Afghanistan’s neighbors must contribute towards this Raisina 2021,” the Indian diplomat said.
