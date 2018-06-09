Ghani Sacks Minister of Energy and Water

(Last Updated On: June 09, 2018 2:12 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani has fired the minister of energy and water, Ali Ahmad Osmani from his position, according to a statement released by the Presidential Palace on Saturday.

The statement said that Mohammad Gul Khulmi, the deputy minister of energy and water will replace Usmani as acting minister.

According to the statement, Khulmi will stay in the position until the president introduces a new minister to Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of the Parliament).

A close figure to Usmani told Ariana News that Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has not been in process of this dismissal.

This comes weeks after the energy and water minister was stopped by the security forces at Kabul airport when he was about to leave for Balkh to inaugurate a electricity power sub-station in the province.

Later, the project was inaugurated by President Ghani in Khulm district of Balkh in the absence of Minister of energy and water. Instead, the president was accompanied by Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak whose ministry was attacked by a number of armed assailants on the same day.